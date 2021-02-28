Elbasy holds phone talk with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev wholeheartedly congratulated Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the latter’s birthday, wishing him health and future success in government activities for the benefit of the fraternal people of Turkey, the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan reported on Friday.





In his turn, the Turkish President thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the wishes and cited his important role as the Honored Chairman of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States.





The two expressed appreciation for the dynamics of development of strategic partnership relations between the countries.









