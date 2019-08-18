Elbasy urges Nur Otan Party to step up preparations to parliamentary elections

First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev urged the Nur Otan Party to step up preparations for the elections to Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai informs.

At the session of the party Nursultan Nazarbayev urged it to step up preparations for the elections to Majilis," Ukibai tweeted.

Earlier it was reported that on Friday the First President chaired the session of the Bureau of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party.

