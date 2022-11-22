Election process complies with international standards - Hungarian observer

I have a positive impression of the course of the work. I would probably think that I am either in Poland or in Hungary, watching the election process, because the process itself is transparent and meets international standards. The voters are in a good mood, motivated and enthusiastic. I am sure they vote because they want to determine their bright future for themselves. I believe that a wise decision will be made today," said he at a press conference in Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.