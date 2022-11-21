Elections 2022: Polling stations opened in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong

Kazakhstanis staying in Japan and South Korea became the first to cast their ballots at the current presidential election, Kazinform reports.

Polling stations at the Kazakh embassies in Tokyo and Seoul opened at 07:00 am local time (04:00 am Astana time).

Meanwhile, the polling stations at the Kazakh Embassy in Beijing and the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong and Shanghai opened at 05:00 am Astana time. The polling station in Bangkok opened at 06:00 am Astana time.

Kazakhstanis staying in the U.S. will be the last one to vote at these elections. The polling station at the Kazakh Consulate General in San Francisco (California) will start operating at 09:00 pm Astana time.