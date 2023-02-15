13.02.2023, 13:54 12526
Elections 2023: CEC registers 12 more foreign observers
The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan continues its work on the accreditation of the international observers for the upcoming Majilis and maslikhat elections slated to take place in Kazakhstan on March 19, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to CEC Secretary Mukhtar Erman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted 12 candidatures of observers from three foreign countries and two international organizations, including the Republic of Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Thailand as well as the CIS Observer Mission and the OSCE ODIHR.
Erman noted that two OSCE ODIHR observers will be unable to take part in the elections and it looks like the list of the OSCE ODIHR observers will be amended respectively.
Since January 20, the Central Election Commission has already accredited 62 observers from three foreign countries and two international organizations.
Earlier it was reported that the CEC had registered the party list of the Nationwide Social and Democratic Party for the early elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.
All seven political parties registered in the country were greenlit to take part in the oncoming elections. The early elections to the Majilis and maslikhats are scheduled to take place on March 19 countrywide.
14.02.2023, 14:24 731
Kazakh universities to accept Kazakh students studying in quake-hit Türkiye
Kazakh students studying in Türkiye may continue their education at the universities of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students studying in Türkiye may continue their education at the universities of Kazakhstan," Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek said.
Kazakhstan is ready to accept our nationals, compatriots, Kazakhstani students studying overseas and facing challenging situations as well as those receiving education in Türkiye," the minister told journalists on Tuesday.
To this end, the university admission rules were changed to let them accept students experiencing hardships.
At least 31,643 people were killed, and 80,278 were injured as a result of twin quakes that struck Türkiye on February 6. 6,444 buildings were ruined. The search and rescue operations are underway. Rescuers keep digging to pull people alive from quake rubble a week after the devastating disaster.
Source: kazinform
14.02.2023, 13:42 1546
Kazakh President orders to send additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye
Images | twitter/@SooyasSystem
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan ordered the government to send additional humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
At the instruction of the Head of State Kazakhstan will additionally send tents, radiators, warm clothing and essential supplies to the those affected by the most powerful quake in the country’s history.
14.02.2023, 10:40 1666
Kazakh CEC registers Auyl party list
The party list includes 25 people
The Kazakh Central Election Commission registered the party list of the Auyl People’s Democratic Party for the early Majilis elections, Kazinform reports.
The party list includes 25 people. Of which 10 are women, people with disabilities, and youth that is 41% of all its candidates," member of the CEC Asylbek Smagulov told the meeting. He reminded the Party won 5.29% of votes in the Majilis elections held in 2021. Consequently, the Party is excused from any paying nomination fees.
As earlier reported, the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan registered the party list of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party for the early Majilis elections set to take place on March 19.
13.02.2023, 11:03 14456
Majilis elections: CEC registers Nationwide Social Democratic Party’s deputies
The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan registered the party list of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party for the early Majilis elections, Kazinform reports.
10.02.2023, 12:19 41621
President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
Images | senate.parlam.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of welcome to the participants of the Central Asian Interparliamentary Forum being held in Turkistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev read out the letter.
In his message, the Head of State notes the symbolism of holding the event in Turkistan - the city which has a sacred importance for the Central Asian peoples.
We are closely connected by fate itself. We share common historical past, spiritual affinity and centuries-long cultural-humanitarian contacts. It is an unshakable foundation on which long-term relations among our countries are built," the letter reads.
The President expressed satisfaction over dynamic development of comprehensive cooperation in the region, "which is proved by a high-level political dialogue, significant rise in mutual trade, strengthening of cooperation in priority sectors of economy etc." Regular consultative meetings of the leaders of Central Asian states hugely contribute to this process, he stressed.
As the Head of State noted, the initiative to hold the Interparliamentary Forum turned out to be timely and meets the interests of the Central Asian states.
The importance of parliamentary diplomacy has increased enormously amid tough geopolitical situation and the turbulence of the global economy. The activity of parliamentarians plays an important role in legislative support of the bilateral agreements, maintaining friendship and good-neighborly relations, and strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation in the region," the Kazakh Leader notes.
He added that step-by-step deepening of economic integration is of great importance for our countries.
We need to give priority attention to stepping up regional and near-border trade, development of partnership in transit and transport sector, and to the launch of new joint projects. The issues of environment, rational use of trans-border resources, promotion of initiatives on ensuring stability and security in our common house remain relevant," the Kazakh President says.
Also, according to him, humanitarian cooperation should receive a new content in order to preserve common spiritual heritage and form a single cultural and historical space in Central Asia.
The President expressed confidence that a close and productive interparliamentary interaction will hugely contribute to the solution of all the objectives mentioned and will assist in further rapprochement of fraternal nations.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished fruitful work and success to the forum participants.
10.02.2023, 10:34 41876
SCO Mission ready to observe election of Majilis deputies in Kazakhstan
Images | sectsco.org
Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming met with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The sides exchanges views on a number of issues related to the development of multilateral interaction of the SCO member states in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, and discussed the key aspects of the Organization’s activity in the context of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in 2023-2024.
Shakhrat Nuryshev handed over an invitation from Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi to Zhang Ming to participate in the early election of the Majilis deputies as observers.
Shakhrat Nuryshev emphasized the importance of implementation of the Kazakh President’s initiative on improvement of the SCO activity announced by him at the SCO Summit on November 2020, in order to make the Organization more effective.
He proposed the SCO Secretariat to develop an appropriate plan and hold a number of joint events within Kazakhstan’s SCO chairmanship in 2023-2024.
Zhang Ming expressed support to the political reforms and economic transformations initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the path of building "A Fair Kazakhstan". He said the SCO is forming its Observation Mission for the March 19 elections.
The SCO Secretary General praised Kazakhstan’s contribution to strengthening the SCO's weight at the global arena and assured in the SCO’s readiness to assist Kazakhstan in its chairmanship in the Organization.
At the end of the meeting the sides agreed to maintain close contacts in various issues of the SCO activity and its Secretariat, to actively participate in the events organized by the SCO member states and the Secretariat, and to exchange ideas aimed at further improvement of this authoritative international structure.
10.02.2023, 08:36 41996
Kazakhstan to send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakhstan will send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria, Kazinform refers to the Prime Minister’s press service.
On February 9 the international humanitarian assistance committee held a meeting at the Kazakh Government under the chairmanship of 1st Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar. As stated there, Kazakhstan will send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria. The aid will include canned goods, winter tents, beds and bedclothes, and winter clothing. The cargo will be delivered through the OIC to the city of Aleppo.
As earlier reported, the Head of State charged the Government to render humanitarian assistance to Syria.
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Türkiye and northwestern Syria early Monday morning. Several aftershocks and earthquakes were felt in 10 provinces of Türkiye as well as neighboring countries.
09.02.2023, 13:09 42396
Kazakh rescuers arrive in Hatay to search for missing Kazakhstani nationals
Images | screenshot from Telegram/rescuekz video
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of Minister of Emergency Situations Yuri Ilyin on the deployment of Kazakhstani rescuers to the quake-battered southern provinces of Türkiye who joined the search operations there, Kazinform has learned from the President’s press service.
Despite rough conditions, the employee of the ministry demonstrate high professionalism and carry out the tasks set in close coordination with local authorities. So far, the Kazakh rescue team has managed to recover four survivors from the debris of the deadly quake.
At the instruction of the Head of State a group of rescuers and a canine squad had arrived in the province Hatay earlier this morning in order to search for the nationals of Kazakhstan who went missing during the quake. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised determination of the Kazakhstani rescuers and wished them good luck.
