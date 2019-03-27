Electoral districts to be available in Kazakhstan for Russian citizens on March 18

Electoral districts will be available in 19 cities of Kazakhstan for the Russian citizens to have a chance to vote in the presidential elections on March 18, Russian Embassy reports.
Also early field voting will be available in Korday at Culture Palace on March 16th between 10:00 and 16:00 and in Kyzylorda at Friendship House on March 15 from 10:00 till 16:00 local time.
The electoral districts will be open from 08:00 till 20:00 local time. To vote one should have Russian Federation passport (international or national). Individuals over 18 years of age are admitted for voting.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
