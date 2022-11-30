This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Emannuel Macron welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Élysée Palace
relevant news
Tokayev meets with IFRI founder Thierry de Montbrial
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Presidents of Kazakhstan and France hold talks
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Government approves 2023-2027 Migration Policy Concept of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President arrives in France for official visit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Russia achieved high level of cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kazakhstan and Russia have built a mutually beneficial strategic partnership," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Finland eye expanding inter-parliamentary ties
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President in Russia for official visit
On Monday, the presidents will hold talks in Moscow. Besides, the leaders of the two countries will participate in the Kazakhstan-Russian near-border cooperation forum in a video conference mode," a press release reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
30.11.2022, 15:23White-Throated Toucan in Almaty Zoo 30.11.2022, 15:11191Sakura In Snow 30.11.2022, 15:26151Kazakh President Greeted In Solemn Ceremony In Paris 30.11.2022, 15:3291China Launches Shenzhou-15 Spaceship, Aiming For First In-Orbit Crew Rotation 23.11.2022, 21:40Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners will be unchanged - Tokayev36131Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners will be unchanged - Tokayev 26.11.2022, 13:5933211Elections to Senate to take place Jan 14 26.11.2022, 14:1133151Head of State to sign decree holding election of Senate deputies 26.11.2022, 13:4333126Tokayev outlines areas of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for near future 26.11.2022, 12:5533096Kazakh President to sign special decree to carry out his election program 31.10.2022, 14:4065306Germany to open hydrogen diplomacy office in Kazakh capital 07.11.2022, 18:1663136Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE 02.11.2022, 20:3959076Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Almaty rgn 04.11.2022, 17:2556591UNESCO project on glacial outburst floods in Central Asia sums up its first year 03.11.2022, 09:3754266Salt Lake Colors, Kazakhstan