Erdogan: Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Human Rights Activist's Release to Be Expelled

24.10.2021, 16:29 46387
Images | REUTERS / AFOLABI SOTUNDE
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had instructed the Turkish Foreign Ministry to declare ambassadors of 10 countries personae non gratae, including the United States, that have called on Ankara to release human rights activist Osman Kavala.
 
On Tuesday, the embassies of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, and the US made a joint appeal to release Kavala after four years under arrest.
 
On the same day, the ten ambassadors were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, and later Erdogan threatened to expel them from the country over the violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.
 

I instructed our Foreign Minister to immediately take measures to ensure that these ten ambassadors are declared personae non gratae," Erdogan said in a public address in the city of Eskisehir, broadcast on his Twitter.


Kavala is a well-known Turkish businessman and human rights activist. He is the founder of the Anadolu Kultur foundation, promoting ethnic and religious minority projects, particularly the reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian people and the peaceful resolution of the Kurdish issue.

In February 2020, a Turkish court acquitted Kavala on the charge of ties to the anti-government Gezi Park protests in 2013. However, on the same day, the Istanbul prosecutor's office issued a new warrant which re-arrested Kavala on charges of ties to the failed 2016 coup. Kavala has denied all charges brought against him.

Source: SPUTNIK


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh, Turkmen Presidents hold talks in expanded format

25.10.2021, 17:58 12583
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow bilateral talks in expanded format, the press office of the Kazakh leader has said in a statement on Monday.
 
The Heads of the two States held talks with the participation of the members of official delegations in the follow-up to the narrow meeting.
 
During the talks, the Kazakh President stressed that he pays paramount importance to his first State visit to brotherly Turkmenistan.
 

This event is of special character and a step toward Turkmen friends in achieving common goals which is bring Kazakh-Turkmen relations of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual support to a new quality level," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
Noting the symbolic nature of today’s meeting during the year when the CA countries mark the 30th anniversary of independence, Tokayev cordially congratulated the entire people of Turkmenistan on the anniversary milestone on behalf of Kazakhstanis. 
 

Kazakhstan decisively backs the peaceful policy of Turkmenistan and Your initiatives aiming at further strengthening of cooperation both within Central Asian region and the entire Eurasian space. The foreign policy of Turkmenistan is always of creative nature. We support the neutral status of Turkmenistan supported by the UN General Assembly. Turkmenistan recently played host to the Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of the region in the pearl of the Caspian Sea – Awaza. The meeting was exceptionally productive and certainly gave a serious impetus to the interaction of all CA countries," said the Kazakh President.

 
In addition, the Kazakh Head of State mentioned that trade and economic cooperation is the backbone of Kazakh-Turkmen multifaceted ties.
 

After a certain decrease in bilateral trade turnover due to the global pandemic there was an over 30% rise in mutual trade in the first eight months of the year, which is certainly not a limit of our capacities. There are serious reserves in the fields of energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and industry," said the President.

 
Tokayev expressed support to the proposal of his colleague to hold the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan in 2022. Guaranteeing success of performances of the Turkmen culture masters in the country, the Kazakh head of State called the event as an important element in the cultural and spiritual relations.
 
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan is ready to increase the entire range of products in 60 commodity items to the tune of over $130mln exported to Turkmenistan. 
 

I am sure that the said task is totally reachable. In particular, among the perspective ones is increased agricultural export, especially flour and wheat, on mutually beneficial terms at market rates. Earlier Kazakhstan agreed with the Turkmen side began exporting wheat at the reasonable price," said Tokayev.

 
In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State noted that all the issues that were discussed during the meeting are good examples of special nature of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, demonstrating our commitment to the spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual cooperation. 

Following the talks, the two Presidents made a joint statement and signed agreements.

Source: Kazinform

 
President ratifies Protocol on marine biodiversity conservation to Caspian Sea Marine Environment Protection Framework Convention

24.10.2021, 18:45 54298
The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Protocol on marine biodiversity conservation to the Framework Convention on Marine Environment Protection of the Caspian Sea, the press office of the Kazakh leader has said on Saturday.
 
The text of the Law shall be published in the press.
 
The Protocol aims at conserving the biological diversity, ecosystems, and ensuring sustainable use of biological resources of the Caspian Sea.

Source: Kazinform


 
Moscow's rejection of relations with NATO is not big deal - Kremlin

24.10.2021, 16:34 55270
Images | Sergey Bobylev/TASS
The Kremlin is confident that Moscow's rejection of relations with NATO due to the alliance’s aggression is not a big deal.
 

The aggressive NATO stance has never been a secret. This bloc was established against our country. Any peaceful statements, any camouflage of this aggressive NATO standing are unable to disguise real purposes of this bloc," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with a journalist Pavel Zarubin in the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel. The broadcast footage was released in the Telegram channel of journalist Vladimir Solovyov.

 
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that NATO is "an aggressive bloc", which considers Russia as an adversary. "Nothing critical will happen if we just abandon these relations amid the escalating aggression and declarations aimed at restraining us."
 
He also pointed out that "despite the alliance’s aggression, Moscow always favors the development of relations." "Just now, when it became clear that all our efforts were futile, we simply made it official that was real," Peskov concluded.
 
NATO announced on October 6 that it had cut the staff of the Russian mission at the alliance in half from 20 to 10 members, revoking the accreditation of eight diplomats and abolishing two vacant positions. The alliance said the Russian diplomats must leave Brussels before the end of this month. In response, on October 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would suspend the work of its permanent mission to NATO starting in early November following NATO’s move to withdraw the accreditation of the Russian envoys.
 
Furthermore, the operations of the NATO Military Liaison Mission Moscow and the NATO Information Office in Moscow will be frozen.
 
Source: SPUTNIK
 

 
