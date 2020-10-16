Esmagambetova appointed as Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of Kazakhstan

Aizhan Esmagambetova has been appointed as head of the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, reports the press-service of the prime minister.

By the order of the Minister of Health of Kazakhstan, Aizhan Esmagambetova has been appointed to the post of chairman of the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan," reads the report.

From June 2020, Esmagambetova worked as Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services of the Ministry of Health, before that, from March 2020, she worked as a chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, and from 2017, she worked as a director of the Department of Public Health Policy of the Ministry of Health Care.













