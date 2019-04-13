EU looks forward to credible presidential election in Kazakhstan

The Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan has released its official statement regarding the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan.

Relations between the European Union and the Republic of Kazakhstan are based on our common values and commitment to strengthen the promotion and protection of fundamental freedoms and human rights, the respect for democratic principles, the rule of law and good governance. These principles are enshrined in the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. In line with the Constitution of Kazakhstan and its commitment to international standards, we look forward to a credible and inclusive Presidential election which respects the will of the Kazakh people," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the European Union and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen their cooperation in the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

