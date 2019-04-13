Eurasian integration has proven effective - Vladimir Putin

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin welcomed the participants of the International Research and Practical Conference dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the initiative on strengthening Eurasian integration launched by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

I warmly welcome you on the occasion of the opening of such a representative international conference. Over the past quarter-century, the EAEU countries have come a long way from the idea of uniting equal states, which was announced by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at Moscow State University, to the existing successful economic union," Vladimir Chernov, Chief of the Presidential Directorate for Interregional Relations and Cultural Contacts with Foreign Countries, read out Vladimir Putin's welcoming remarks.

According to him, the Eurasian integration project has proved effective.

EAEU Member States are bolstering trade, economic, investment and humanitarian ties. Cross-border and interregional cooperation development is on the rise, ambitious joint projects are being implemented in various areas, and interaction with other multilateral organizations of the continent is being established," said Vladimir Putin.

The Russian President emphasized the importance of the fact that integration processes within the EAEU framework provide additional opportunities for strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan for the benefit of the two nations.

I am sure that you will hold interesting, significant discussions, and the proposals and initiatives elaborated during the conference will further strengthen the EAEU. I wish you success and all the best," Vladimir Putin concluded.

