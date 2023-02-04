Eurasian Intergovernmental Council holds narrow-format meeting in Almaty

Images | primeminister.kz

In the run-up to the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in Almaty, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister's press service.

The sides discussed the issues of further eliminating the barriers within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), stepping up scientific approach in implementation of earlier adopted strategic documents as well as the commission’s activity in terms of trade and technical regulation.

Alikhan Smailov stressed that all decisions within the EAEU should be made based on economic pragmatism and that the union is of purely economic nature.

For his part, Mikhail Myasnikovich noted that Kazakhstan’s good socioeconomic development indicators create favorable conditions for further expansion of mutual trade with EAEU member states.