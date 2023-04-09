European Parliament closely follows reforms in Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Member of the European Parliament (EP) - member of the EP Delegation for Central Asia and Mongolia Karsten Luсke (Germany), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union, particularly in the areas of security, trade, transportation, energy, and the rule of law, highlighting the significant role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening trust and mutual understanding.

The Deputy Minister provided a brief update on the outcomes of the March 2023 parliamentary elections, stating that they were an important milestone in the implementation of the political reforms led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He also noted that European business interest in Kazakhstan has grown considerably due to the socio-economic transformation in the process of building Just and Fair Kazakhstan.

Lucke said that he closely follows the progress of political reforms in the country and positively characterizes Kazakhstan’s democratic development. The MEP emphasized: "Europe has come a long way in building democracy, and there is always room for improvement. We must support each other in this endeavor."

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue in the spirit of mutual understanding and constructive cooperation.