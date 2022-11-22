Exit poll results: 82,45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev

Images | akorda.kz

Chinese Leader Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his reelection as the President of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Chinese President noted that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s election win fully reflects people’s trust and support. He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will achieve new success in all initiatives aimed at reforming and making headway toward building a New Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, voting in the presidential elections concluded in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.