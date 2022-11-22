Система Orphus

Exit poll results: 82,45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev

21.11.2022, 00:41 1896
The first results of an exit poll conducted by the International Institute of Regional Studies as the presidential elections ended in Kazakhstan were announced, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The voter turnout stood at 68,7%.
 
According to the exit poll, 82,45% of voters voted for incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
3,33% of voters cast their ballots for Zhiguli Dairabayev, 2,54% for Karakat Abden, 2,23% for Meiram Kazhyken, 2,17% for Nurlan Auyesbayev, and 2,08% for Saltanat Tursynbekova.
 
5,2% of the votes voted against all candidates.
 
Over 304 thousand Kazakhstanis took part in the poll.
 
2022 presidential elections ended in Kazakhstan.
 

relevant news

Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win

21.11.2022, 13:45 13946
Images | akorda.kz
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his reelection as the President of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.
 
Chinese President noted that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s election win fully reflects people’s trust and support. He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will achieve new success in all initiatives aimed at reforming and making headway toward building a New Kazakhstan.
 
As earlier reported, voting in the presidential elections concluded in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.
 
Source: kazinform
 

Over 88% of Kazakhstanis voted abroad

21.11.2022, 12:57 14031
On the day of elections, 68 polling stations opened their doors at foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 53 countries. The number of voters is 12,841 people, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 

All the territorial election commissions abroad finished their work. 11,360 Kazakhstanis or 88.47% cast their ballots," a press release reads.

 

When will CEC announce presidential election results?

21.11.2022, 12:40 14111
The final results of the November 20 snap presidential elections will be summed up at a meeting of the Central Election Commission, CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov says.
 
Earlier, the CEC announced the preliminary results of the elections, as per which 81.31% of voters cast their ballots for incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. More than 8mln people or 69.44% of the population came to the polling stations to vote.
 

In accordance with the constitutional law "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the results of the elections will be announced at a meeting of the CEC, the date and time of which will be announced later.

 
Source: kazinform
 

CEC announces preliminary results of Nov 20 presidential elections

21.11.2022, 11:42 14506
The Central Election Commission has announced the preliminary results of the Nov 20 Presidential Elections, Kazinform reports.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - 81.31% (6,456,392 votes);
 
Zhiguli Dairabayev - 3.42 % (271, 641 votes);
 
Karakat Abden - 2.60% (206 ,206 votes);
 
Meiram Kazhyken - 2.53% (200,907 votes);
 
Nurlan Auesbayev - 2.22% (176,116 votes);
 
Салтанат Турсынбекова - 2.12% (168,731 votes);
 

None of the above" option -. 5.8% (460 ,484 votes);

 

Kyrgyz President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election win

21.11.2022, 11:31 14656
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing landslide in the early presidential elections and wished his success, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Head of State thanked Sadyr Zhaparov for his congratulations assuring him of commitment to further strengthen multilateral cooperation. The sides noted the dynamic development of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership.
 
As earlier reported, voting concluded in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.
 
Source: kazinform
 

Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Kazakh Leader on election victory

21.11.2022, 11:13 14761
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his confident victory in the snap presidential election, the press service of Akorda reports.
 
The Leader of Kazakhstan noted dynamic development of the two countries’ relations and said that they fully comply with the strategic partnership level.
 
The presidents discussed the current state and prospects of development of the Kazakh-Uzbek partnership and alliance. The sides discussed also the schedule of upcoming meetings.
 
Source: kazinform
 

President of Tajikistan congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing landslide

21.11.2022, 10:38 15171
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing landslide in the early presidential elections, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Heads of State said that early next year will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
 
The parties expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation for the sake of the people of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.
 
The Presidents shared views on pressings issues of the regional and international agenda.
 
As earlier reported, voting concluded in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.
 
Source: kazinform
 

The last polling station abroad in San Francisco completes its work

21.11.2022, 10:24 15266
Images | t.me/pressmfakz
The last polling station abroad in San Francisco completed its work. The voter turnout for the presidential elections in Kazakhstan reached 100%, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reports.
 
As earlier reported, voting concluded in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit-poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.
 
Source: kazinform
 

