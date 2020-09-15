Fines for cruelty to animals are not tough enough in Kazakhstan

First deputy chairman of the Presidential Administration, Dauren Abayev, commented on the need to adopt a law on animal protection.

As Abayev noted, there is no unified law in Kazakhstan on legal protection of domestic, wild and farm animals.

The laws on veterinary medicine, on the protection, reproduction and conservation of the animal world and others do not sufficiently regulate the treatment of animals," Abayev wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, in the current legislation there is no concept of animal shelters and standards for their construction.

There are no rules for walking and keeping pets, and the rules for trapping stray dogs and cats differ in different cities and towns. The shooting of stray animals causes a lot of public criticism," he said.

The current legislation, he went on to say, does not take into account the facts of throwing animals away, leaving them without water and food during a long absence of owners, and failure to provide the animal with veterinary care during illness.

Another issue requiring attention is contact zoos, whose activities are not regulated by law either," Abayev stressed.

The Penal Code has Article 316 "Cruelty to animals," but the sanctions under this article are considered (quite rightly) not tough enough. For example, the most severe punishment provided for by the first part of this article is community work for up to 120 hours or arrest for up to 30 days.

According to him, one person was convicted for cruelty to animals in 2019, 2018 and 2017.

At the same time, animal protection organization Care alone receives up to 500 complaints a month about cruelty to animals. We learn about many shocking cases from the media, posts of volunteers and animal rights activists, prompting the adoption of a new law on responsible treatment of animals, "Abayev summed up.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.