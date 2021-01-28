Gasification in Nur-Sultan slowed down due to unaffordable cost - Tokayev

The pace of gasification in the capital of Kazakhstan may be slowed down due to the fact that the population cannot afford expensive services for connecting to the gas supply network, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at an expanded meeting of the Government.

It is important to maintain the pace of connection of citizens to gas. We have information that private houses have problems, since for them the price of connection is from 500 to 700 thousand tenge per year, this is an unaffordable amount for people," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Akim of the capital Altay Kulginov outlined two reasons why residents of Nur-Sultan are in no hurry to connect their homes to gas supply. The first, he said, is that people have bought coal for the winter and are now waiting for the supply to be used up. The second reason is that the connection cost was really high.

There were questions about the price for the population. We asked the contractors to reduce the price. For the connection, the contractors used to ask for up to 240 thousand tenge. Now they reduced them to 150 thousand," Altay Kulginov specified.

He assured the President that the pace of gasification in the capital will not decrease; the connection of houses is on schedule and will be completed on time.













