Government commission on disaster management in southern Kazakhstan created

Almaty. January 14. Kazakhstan Today - A government commission on disaster management in the south of Kazakhstan has been created, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"Due to the current emergency situation in southern Kazakhstan, related to weather conditions, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a government commission on disaster management has been created, led by the Deputy Prime Minister Kusherbaev K.E.", the press-service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan informed.



Currently, the government commission is in the Zhambyl region in place of emergencies.



According to authorities, the regional commissions for emergency response have been created locally under the direction of Akims of Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. The situation is under control.



We recall that on January 12, 2013 as a result of hurricane winds a difficult situation happened in three regions of the country - Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.



Due to the weather conditions electricity was off in Shakpakat village in Zhualynskiy and Talasrayonsof Zhambyl region. For this reason, the central boiler of Karatau stopped its work at 7:15 a.m., at 8:15 concrete chimney length of 60 meters fell on the boiler house at the site of the 5th (reserve) and 6 (main) water boilers, there are some shambles. All users of the central boiler of Karatau are disconnected from heat. Main fuel is natural gas, reserve is oil.



Due to the power outage the central water supply stopped. On most of Sarysurayon of Zhambyl region there is also power outage, the movement of vehicles on the roads closed because of the storm.



The Republican operative and rescue team (16 men, 6 pieces of equipment), military units #28237(200 men, 17 vehicles) and #68 303 (13 men, 6 pieces of equipment), a branch of the Disaster Medicine Centre of Almaty (25 men, 7 vehicles), "Fire service and emergency means" of the Department of Emergency of Almaty (3 people, 1 unit of equipment). For the implementation of public order in the city of Karatau80 people and 15 vehicles of MIA of RK were sent.



The population is provided with drinking water supply from the city of Taraz, nine water trucks are involved. To supply the central boiler plant of Karatauwith electricity autonomous power generators up to 1,050 kW will be delivered to the town. From Taraz organized delivery of fuel in amount of 14 tons of gasoline and 10 tons of diesel fuel. Existing technique is mobilized, aviation MES of RK is in a high state of readiness.



In the aftermath of power lines failure involved 23 personnel and seven pieces of equipment of the Department of Emergency of Zhambyl region, 10 personnel and four pieces of equipment of the Ministry of Defense, two brigades of "KEGOC" JSC (12 men, four pieces of equipment), 8 teams of "GEN" LLP(60, 8 pieces of equipment), 5 teams of Talas RES (15, 5 units). There are additional forces from the city of Taraz.



In addition, on January 12, 2013 due to melting snow and heavy rainfall in Zhylgavillage in South Kazakhstan region 2 houses and 20 yards were flooded, in Karakalpakvillage 4 houses, 5 yardswere flooded, from 2 of flooded houses were destroyed .There are no victims. A commission works at the place. The situation is stable, and under control of the responsible government agencies. In the emergency response have been involved 117 personnel and 10 vehicles, 9 water pumps of Department of Emergency of South Kazakhstan region, 149 people and 17 vehicles of local executive bodies.



In Sozakand Tyulkubasrayons of the South-Kazakhstan region due to strong gusty winds - 30 meters per second - ripped roofs of buildings in a number of places, damaged power poles. There are no victims. A commission also works on-site of emergency. In other rayonsof the region the situation is stable.



Also on 12 January, 2013 in Almaty region a work was carried out to rescue people and equipment from the snow drifts in the Ili, Enbekshikazakh, Aksu, Sarkand, Eskeldinskiyrayons. Thanks to the coordinated and prompt action of the rescue team all the citizenstrapped in drifts were evacuated, equipment was towed. There are no victims.



