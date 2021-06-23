Government decided to toughen quarantine in Kazakhstan

Under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov, a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan was held, the Prime Minister's press service said.





In connection with the discovery of the COVID-19 mutation typical for the "Delta" ("Indian") strain in Nur-Sultan, the Interdepartmental Commission recommended the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Republic of Kazakhstan to take the following additional measures on the quarantine regime:





1. to introduce restrictions on work for service workers, large organized groups (industrial enterprises) without vaccination against COVID-19 (with the exception of persons with constant medical contraindications and those recovered);





2. to introduce a requirement for mandatory PCR testing for service workers, industrial enterprises and other organized groups that refuse to vaccinate against CVI (no medical contraindications for vaccination against CVI);





3. to introduce a requirement for the need to vaccinate all personnel to include new business entities in the Ashyq project, as well as to continue the work of existing entities within the project (except for persons with permanent medical contraindications and those recovered from COVID19);





4. to include shopping and entertainment centers, trading houses and non-food markets in the Ashyq project.





The proposal of the Ministry of Health to strengthen the quarantine regime in Nur-Sultan was also supported, in particular:





1.limiting the operating hours of shopping and entertainment centers, shopping centers, retail chains selling non-food products on weekdays until 5:00 pm with a ban on work on Saturday and Sunday (regardless of the location of stations for mass vaccination against COVID-19 at these facilities);





2.limiting the work of public catering facilities (restaurants, cafes, bars, canteens) indoors during the period 7.00-20.00 with a ban on work on Saturday and Sunday, outdoors from 7:00-22:00 (with the exception of facilities participating in project "Ashyq");





3. restricting the operation of indoor non-food markets from 10:00 to 20:00 with a ban on work on weekends (regardless of the placement of stations for mass vaccination against COVID-19 at these facilities);





4. a ban on holding public events in the open air for no more than 100 people in compliance with sanitary requirements (sports, religious, etc.).





In addition, Ye. Tugzhanov instructed the central government agencies, akimats to take all measures to prevent the spread of the "Delta" strain, taking into account its high contagiousness.





The Ministry of Health, together with akimats, was instructed until June 28 this year to conduct an audit of the bed fund, staffing, sufficiency of medicines in reserve funds.





In conclusion, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted the need to increase the coverage of vaccination of the population against CVI.





