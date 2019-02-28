Government for Citizens head resigns

Astana. 18 January. Kazakhstan Today - Daniyar Erenchinov has been relieved from his post as Chairman of the Board of "Government for citizens" State Corporation. This was reported by the press service of Ministry of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan.



"Today on 18 January, Chairman of Board of "Government for citizens" State Corporation resigned upon his own request ahead of schedule. State Corporation Board of Directors accepted resignation of Erenchinov Daniyar", the statement reads.



