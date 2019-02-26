Government meeting with President postponed to January 23

Astana. January 22. Kazakhstan Today - Government meeting chaired by the head of state will be held on Thursday, January 23, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"The main event of the week will be the extended session of the Government of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, which will be held on January 23," official representative of the central communications office, Altai Abibullayev said at a briefing.



According to him, during the meeting the President will announce important challenges facing the state in the light of the new policy of Kazakhstan until 2050.



Altai Abibullayev also said that special attention will be given at the meeting tof the measures to maintain the pace of political development of the country, the development of transport infrastructure, as well as ensuring compliance with key global trends such as development of "green economy" and the third industrial revolution.



