Government of Kazakhstan approved amendments to law on compulsory social health insurance

Astana. 21 February. Kazakhstan Today - According to Y.Birtanova, compulsory social health insurance bill proposing amendments regarding changes in interest rates and objects of calculation of deductions and contributions. It is also proposed the introduction of new categories of payers, new categories of persons for whom the payment of contributions shall state, as well as regulates the organization of the Fund of social health insurance and drug supply in the systems of guaranteed volume of free medical aid (GVFMA) and compulsory social health insurance (CSHI).



Contributions of the state to CSHI payable to the fund are available to be set at:



from January 1, 2018 -3.75% from the object of calculation of state fees;



from January 1, 2019 - 4% of the object's state calculation of contributions;



from 1 January 2022 - at least 4, but no more than 5 per cent of the object calculus state contributions.



The size of state fees will be set annually by the relevant financial year by the law on the national budget.



Employer contributions to CSHI is proposed to be set at:



1 July 2017 - 1% of the contributions calculation object;



from January 1, 2018 - 1.5% of the contributions calculation of the object;



from January 1, 2020 - 2% of the contributions calculation of the object;



from 1 January 2022 to 3% of the deductions calculation object.



Ministry of Health also offers a set fees independently of the employed population; for citizens to travel outside of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as other payers (inactive persons of working age) in the amount of 5% of one minimum wage from 1 January 2018.



In connection with the introduction of CSHI system, the bill regulates the provision of medical assistance to servicemen, employees of special government and law enforcement agencies, as well as the recipients of pensions of this category of persons and their family members, certain categories of public servants.



The bill proposes to define the Fund as a single-payer system in CSHI, and through GVFMA. In this regard, from the Code "On people's health and the health care system" it is proposed to delete the functions of the implementation of service procurement for the provision of pharmaceutical services to provide GVFMA from competence of the local government areas of health, city of national significance and the capital.



It also provides amendments to strengthen the financial stability of the Fund and the preservation of its assets.



"In general, the bill covers the main points that allow us to ensure the smooth operation of the health system, including compulsory social health insurance. Implementation of the bill provides for the reduction of the republican budget," Y. Birtanov concluded.



It should be reminded that compulsory social health insurance will be introduced in 2017 on the instructions of the Head of State. In the implementation of step 80 of the Plan of the nation "100 concrete steps," Law "On compulsory social health insurance" was adopted on November 16 last year, it provides for rules on the formation of the health insurance system.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



