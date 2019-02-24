Government reviewed results and prospects of implementation of Employment Program

Almaty. December 12. Kazakhstan Today - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Akhmetov chaired a session of the Government focused on the results and prospects of implementation of the Employment - 2020 Program and the draft Law "On public services".



According to the Prime Minister's official website, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Serik Abdenov delivered a report on the process of implementation of the Employment - 2020 Program.



"The number of people willing to take part in the Program increased by 66% this year. The number of signed social contracts increased by 70% as well. The number of law-income rural population participating in the Program has increased twofold," S.Abdenov told.



According to the Minister, employment indicators of the first direction of the Program (training and employment assistance for self-employed, unemployed and low-income people) were essentially increased as well.



"Over 63 thousand people were embraced with professional training. If only a half of the people who underwent training were employed last year, this year the number of employed population reached 20 thousand people or 82%. 52 thousand people were employed at government financed jobs and sent to youth practice. Thereat, the number of employers creating government financed jobs increased four times," the Minister noted.



About 6 thousand people underwent training under the second direction of the Program (support of rural business development). 6.2 thousand people obtained micro credits. The volume of funds allocated for crediting population was increased 3.5 times and reached 12.4 billion tenge. Over 2 thousand people moved from one region to the other and were employed under the third direction of the Program (increase of mobility of labor resources).



