Head of Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee resigns

Astana. 2 May. Kazakhstan Today - Chairman of Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development Beken Seidakhmetov has sent in his resignation, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"Beken Seidakhmetov has indeed resigned by his own volition", the ministry press-service confirmed. He has headed the committee since 2011.



News Agency Kazinform



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.