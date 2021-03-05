Head of Kazakhstan Finance Ministry office appointed

By the order of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Abzal Beisenbekuly was appointed the head of the office of the Ministry of Finance, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.





Abzal Beisenbekuly was born in 1985 in Zhambyl region, graduated from M. Kh. Dulati Taraz State University, University of Nottingham, Taraz University of Innovation and Humanities, holds qualification of economist, the degree of master of humanities in public policy, bachelor of law.





He began his career in 2007 in the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, acting leading specialist, worked in the Ministry of Finance in 2010-2011.





From 2011 to 2019, he held various positions in the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





From October 2019 to the present, he has held executive positions in the private sector.













