Head of Kazatomprom reported to President on results of company's activities

The Head of State met with the chairman of the board of NAC Kazatomprom JSC Galymzhan Pirmatov, the presidential press office said.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed on the main results of the activities of the national nuclear company in 2020 and plans for the coming period.





Galymzhan Pirmatov said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, all the tasks set for the company were completed. For the third year in a row, Kazatomprom has achieved high performance in product sales and confidently maintains its status as a leader in the world market in terms of uranium production and sales.





The President was also informed about the progress of the digital transformation program, improvement of business processes and completion of construction of a plant for production of fuel assemblies (FA).





Following the meeting, the Head of State gave the head of Kazatomprom a number of specific instructions.













