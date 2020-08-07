Head of State appoints new Deputy Internal Affairs Minister

Saken Sarsenov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda's press service reports.

Saken Sarsenov was born in 1977 in Chimkent (now Turkestan) region. He graduated from the Moscow State Aviation Institute.

