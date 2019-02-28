Head of state approved intellectual property legislation adds

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the making of amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan to improve the intellectual property legislation" the press service of Akorda reports.





The Law is aimed at improving legislation in the field of intellectual property.









