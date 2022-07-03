Система Orphus

Head of State congratulates Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service on 30th jubilee

01.07.2022, 12:40 7046
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service on 30th jubilee
Images | Akorda
An international conference themed 'The Republic of Kazakhstan in the Modern System of International Relations' kicked off in the city of Nur-Sultan on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi read out the letter of congratulations from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 

Dear veterans and workers of the Republic of Kazakhstan diplomatic service! I cordially congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic service in our country! We have reached this historical threshold with great success!

 
Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with 186 countries and is a member of more than 50 international organizations.
 
We have turned into an authoritative state that actively participates in the regional and global processes. Since the first days of our independence, you have been protecting the interests of our country at the international arena. In the current geopolitical instability, you make a great contribution to the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s positions around the globe and to the development of our cooperation with foreign countries.
 
The 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service coincides with a critical period when our people set to the creation of a New Kazakhstan.
 
In this view, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is shouldered with a great responsibility. The major goal of the diplomats is to further raise the status of Kazakhstan in the world, ensure external security and protect the rights and interests of our citizens abroad," the President's letter of congratulations reads.

Source: Kazinform
 
Exhibition opens in Seoul in honor of 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-S.Korea diplomatic relations

01.07.2022, 20:20 7456
The solemn opening ceremony of the special exhibition "Land of Hope", dedicated to the history of the deportation of Koreans from the Far East to Kazakhstan took place in the capital of the Republic of Korea, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The event was attended by more than 80 guests, including the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakyt Dyussenbayev, Executive Vice President of the Korea Foundation Rhee Jong Kook, Director of the State Republican Academic Korean Theater of Musical Comedy Elena Kim, representatives of the diplomatic corps, business circles, the public and the media.
 
Speaking with a congratulatory speech, Ambassador Dyussenbayev noted that this exhibition is held within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea, as well as the Year of Cultural Exchanges between our countries.
 
In addition, the Ambassador said that in the 30s and 40s of the last century, about 5 million people from more than 100 different nationalities were forcibly deported to Kazakhstan and today more than 100 thousand Koreans live in Kazakhstan, who are the golden bridge between our countries.
 
The exhibition presents more than 100 different exhibits, such as basic necessities, books in Korean, certificates, manuscripts of plays, music records, as well as photographs, videos and documentaries containing the history of the Korean people.
 
This exhibition was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, the Korean Foundation with the assistance of the Association of Koreans of Kazakhstan, the newspaper Koryo Ilbo, State Republican Academic Korean Theater of Musical Comedy, and the Wolgok Goryeoin Cultural Center.
 
1st Kazakh-Monegasque consular consultations held

01.07.2022, 16:10 7261
The first consular consultations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Principality of Monaco were held in the format of a video conference, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The Kazakhstan delegation was headed by Bauyrzhan Akataev, Director of the Consular Services Department of the MFA of Kazakhstan, and the Monegasque delegation was headed by the Head of the Division of Diplomatic and Consular Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Principality of Monaco.
 
During the event, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere. In particular, an issue of exemption of the holders of the diplomatic passports of the two countries from the visa requirements was discussed.
 
Kazakh FM sets out key priorities of foreign policy

01.07.2022, 14:20 7196
Kazakh FM sets out key priorities of foreign policy
Images | The press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
"Sanctioning necessitates transformation of the EAEU activities in order to create truly free and open market," Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi told the international conference themed 'Kazakhstan in modern system of international affairs' on Friday.
 

Constructive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, which is a key strategic partner of Kazakhstan, is developing dynamically. Being an active supporter of the Eurasian integration Kazakhstan became the founder of a number of regional organizations, such as the CIS, CSTO, Eurasian Economic Union. Kazakhstan’s CIS chairmanship in 2022 will focus on further upgrading of the organization’s efficiency through intensifying economic cooperation as a key factor for sustainable development of the country," the Minister added.

 
Tileuberdi prioritized deepening of regional cooperation in Central Asia. Kazakhstan suggests some initiatives to reveal economic, transport and logistics, investment potential of the region. Thanks to Kazakhstani diplomacy an agreement was reached on signing the Treaty on friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation for the development of Central Asia in the XXI century covering the key directions of cooperation.
 
He added that the Turkic Council transformed into the full-fledged Organization of Turkic countries, the Turkic Vision 2040 program was adopted. Declaring Turkestan in 2021 the spiritual capital of the Turkic world may be regarded as the recognition of Kazakhstan’s role in the Turkic world.


Source: Kazinform
 
President meets Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander

01.07.2022, 13:43 7121
President meets Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander
Images | akorda.kz
At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the contribution of the Orthodox Church to strengthening the unity and harmony in Kazakhstan and touched upon the issues of state policy in the religious sphere, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The President noted that Kazakhstan’s Metropolitan District largely contributes to the development of inter-ethnic and inter-faith dialogue and to the promotion of moral values.
 
The Head of State said that the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will take place in September. Its theme will be the role of religious leaders in a spiritual and social development of the mankind in the post-pandemic period. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the participation of Patriarch Kirill will give a new impetus to the global interreligious and inter-civilizational dialogue.
 
In turn, Metropolitan Alexander thanked the Head of State for the meeting and reiterated support to the course towards modernization and creative reforms for the benefit of Kazakhstan's people.
 
President Tokayev chairs meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms

30.06.2022, 20:36 11271
President Tokayev chairs meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Images | Akorda
A meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The event began with the discussion of the Financial Sector Development Concept.
 
Approving the approaches presented, the Head of State focused on the opportunities once blockchain technologies and Central Banks' digital currencies are introduced and are in use.
 

This area is not just a "futuristic" perspective on the future of financial systems but the ongoing projects. Many countries have already begun testing their digital currencies. Eco-systems for their operation are being developed and created. We need to be ready to adapt our institutions to new realities," said Tokayev.

 
In addition, the President spoke of the objectives aimed at combating financial pyramids, which, according to the data presented, took possession of over KZT27bn worth of properties in the first five months of this year.
 
One of the focuses of the meeting was the issue of the adoption of concrete measures aimed at more active crediting of the real sector of the economy.
 
Great attention was attached to the measures to develop safe atomic and hydrogen energy in the country.
 
Referring to the IAEA data, the President informed that atomic energy accounts for around 10% of global electricity generating capacity - the fourth largest energy generating source after coal (36.7%), gas (23.5%), and hydro-energy (16%).
 

Atomic energy generates over a third of low carbon electricity cutting CO2 emissions by 2bn tons, equal to emissions of 400mln vehicles. Despite that, uncertainty around future atomic energy is very high due to different factors. However, it is certain that during the current energy crisis and volatility of energy prices the use of atomic energy is on the agenda of many countries. So, amid the geopolitical tensions, the International Energy Agency urged all EU countries to postpone the closure of all atomic plants," said the Kazakh President.

 
He pointed out that there are over 440 nuclear reactors in 32 countries and around 20 countries are considerating the construction of atomic plants, including Kazakhstan alongside Chile, Indonesia, Algeria, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Senegal, and others.
 
The Kazakh President believes it important to have a short list of technology suppliers with a focus on the reliability of technologies not only on prices. He also highlighted prioritizing the raising of educational and occupational competence in the field.
 

In other words, we need to ensure the training of future generations of qualified physicists, nuclear scientists, engineers, and technical specialists, creation of a brand new educational and occupational base," said the Head of State.

 
With the improvement of migration policy in focus, Tokayev stressed the importance to attract labor migrants contributing to added value in terms of the development of the economy and intellectual capacity of the nation.
 
President Tokayev holds meeting with Turkmenistan President

29.06.2022, 16:21 16721
President Tokayev holds meeting with Turkmenistan President
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Ashgabat to take part in the Sixth Caspian Summit, held a meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, Kazinform cites the president’s press service.
 
 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Turkmen counterpart for the traditional hospitality. Considering that this is the first face-to-face meeting at the highest level after Serdar Berdimuhamedow’s election as Turkmenistan President, President Tokayev congratulated him on his election victory. 
 
Kazakhstan’s leader noted the special significance of the Ashgabat summit. He expressed confidence that the outcomes of the summit will contribute to strengthening the ties of friendship and good-neighborliness of the Caspian countries and define new horizons for their mutually beneficial cooperation. 
 
In turn, President Berdimuhamedow expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for accepting the invitation and arriving in Ashgabat. Speaking about the agenda of the summit, Serdar Berdimuhamedow expressed the opinion that the results of the Summit will serve for the benefit of the Caspian region common to us.
 
New Kazakhstan’s sustainable and socio-economic development discussed at AFD panel session

29.06.2022, 15:55 16636
The Affiliate Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Kazakhstan conducted the panel session on the topic New Kazakhstan in the Era of 4IR, AIFC informs on its website. 
 
The topic of discussion is sustainable and social development of Kazakhstan, as well as Industry 4.0, as a new opportunity for the innovative development of Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The participants of the discussion talked about the global tendency in new technologies, taking into consideration of contemporary political realities. In the speech, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov has noted that the implementation and application of new technologies are based on the global tendency of Industry 4.0 which includes the transformation of horizontal and vertical procedures among the participants. 
 
Head of Network and Partnerships, Member of the Executive Committee of the World Economic Forum Sebastian Backup spoke about the big opportunities of the Affiliate Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. 
 
Vincenzo Aquaro who is a Head of the Digital Government Department, DPIDG / UN DESA claimed that the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs closely interacts with Kazakhstan on the issues of the regulatory sandbox mechanism in Kazakhstan. 
 
Max Zhao Xu, CEO of Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan, considers that nowadays Huawei actively participates in the development of the information system of Kazakhstan by implementing 4G/5G technologies.
 
 Arman Abdrasilov, Chairman of the Board of Zerde National Infocommunication Holding, noted that current digitalization is a key element of every citizen’s life.
 
 Meyer Sandy Frucher, Former Vice Chairman of Nasdaq, and Nasdaq Representative on the Board of Directors shared his experience in the implementation of Industry 4.0 and its effect on the US economy. 
 
Ivan Zaitsev, Market Access Director, OneWeb, noted that for the accelerated transition to Industry 4.0. Kazakhstan needs new advanced digital methods and tools.


Source: Kazinform
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow

29.06.2022, 15:28 13021
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow
Images | telegram/BOARD No. 1
During the working visit to Ashgabat, Kazakhstan President held a meeting with Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on his birthday and noted that under his leadership Turkmenistan has achieved significant success in the socio-economic sphere. 
 
President Tokayev and Former President Berdimuhamedow noted over 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have reached the level of brotherhood and strategic partnership. They also highly appreciated the progressive development of bilateral trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian contacts. 
 
Emphasizing Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow’s significant contribution to the strengthening of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented him the highest state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Order of "Altyn Kyran". President Tokayev expressed confidence that as the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedow will continue to actively involving in Turkmenistan’s development and ensuring stability and security in the region.
 
