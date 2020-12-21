Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Independence Day.
Let me congratulate all Kazakhstanis on Independence Day! Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the great history of our country. Our common goal is to work to the benefit of our Motherland, to the benefit of Independent Kazakhstan," the Twitter post of the Head of State reads.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
