President expressed condolences to parents of children killed in Zhanatas

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences in connection with the death of children as a result of a fire in Zhanatas, Zhambyl region. This was announced by the press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali on Facebook.





The Head of State shares the grief of the Abdumalikov family and conveys words of sincere support to the families and friends of the dead children. What happened is not a tragedy of one family, it is a tragedy of the whole country, the President believes. He gave the order to provide all-round assistance to parents," Uali wrote.





On behalf of the Head of State, the akim of the Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev conveyed condolences and words of sympathy to the relatives, the press secretary of the President added.





Recall that in Zhanatas, Sarysu district of Zhambyl region, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 3rd floor in a 5-storey residential building, as a result of which five children born in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020 died.





To establish the causes of the incident, by the order of the akim of the Zhambyl region, a special commission was created, headed by the deputy akim of the region, Ulan Zhazylbek, who went to the scene. The commission also included representatives of the prosecutor's office, the police department, the emergency department and other interested government agencies





On the fact of the fire, a pre-trial investigation was initiated under Part 3 of Article 292 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (violation of fire safety requirements).





In the Regional Communications Service, the first deputy head of the police department of the Zhambyl region, Bakhyt Rataev, announced the preliminary cause of the fire.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.