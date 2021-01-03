Head of State inks amendments to Tax Code

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget" (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On introduction into effect of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget" (Tax Code) on the issues of environment",the press service of Akorda reoirts.

According to the press service of Akorda, the text of the Law is set to be published in the press.

Besides Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Environmental Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The text of the Code is set to be published in the press.

Also president inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offenses in the field of environment".

The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of security activity".

The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.