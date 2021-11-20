Система Orphus

Head of State launches construction of CCGT at thermal power plant in Almaty

19.11.2021, 18:13 11179
Head of State launches construction of CCGT at thermal power plant in Almaty
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the thermal power plant-2 named after Aitkali Zhakutov during his working trip to Almaty city, the presidential press office said on Friday.
 
During the visit, the President familiarized with the progress in preparations for the construction of a combined cycle gas turbine with the capacity of 600 Mwatt at the plant.
 
Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund CEO Almasadam Satkaliyev told the Head of State that after the launch of the gas turbines the hazardous substances emissions of the plant will drop from 50,400 tones to 6,700 tones per year by 2026.
 
The time capsule laying ceremony symbolizing the start of construction works was held afterwards.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

President Tokayev visits Alatau Creative Hub in Almaty

19.11.2021, 20:15 11179
President Tokayev visits Alatau Creative Hub in Almaty
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrapped up his working trip to Almaty city with a visit to ‘Alatau Creative Hub’ innovative center, the presidential press office said on Friday.
 
Unveiled in December 2020, the center has everything in place to develop programming skills, creative potential and virtual art. It offers 25 study clubs catering to all tastes.
 
During the visit, President Tokayev familiarized with the center’s library, children’s game zone, a vocal studio, an IT laboratory, a multimedia center of traditional music and other amenities.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chatted and posed for photos with employees and visitors of the center.
 
In addition, akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev reported to the President on the development of the city’s transport system.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev spoke about introduction of digital tenge into circulation

19.11.2021, 17:45 11179
Tokayev spoke about introduction of digital tenge into circulation
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, spoke about the introduction of digital tenge into circulation during a meeting with representatives of the country's financial sector in Almaty, the presidential press office said on Friday.
 
In the speech, the importance of digitalization of the financial sector was noted. Having positively assessed the progress in this area, the Head of State stated the need to continue comprehensive work to create a favorable environment for introduction of financial innovations.
 

Our financial institutions must seize the chance and tackle ambitious goals. It is necessary not only to copy someone's experience, but to develop and promote new formats of services, to go beyond the borders of Kazakhstan. The state will do its utmost to promote these initiatives. We must assume that we are only at the beginning of the path of creating a new innovative economy, a financial ecosystem. There is very serious work ahead. For me, as the Head of State, the transfer of our entire economy to new rails of innovative development is a priority task," emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 
The President expressed his opinion on the introduction of digital currencies into circulation. He pointed out the need to consider the possibility of introducing digital tenge, which can become a key element of the future financial system.
 
Source: Kazpravda.kz
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President holds meeting with representatives of financial sector in Almaty

19.11.2021, 17:05 5617
President holds meeting with representatives of financial sector in Almaty
Images | Akorda
The working trip of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Almaty city began with a meeting with representatives of financial sector, the presidential press office said on Friday.
 
The meeting brought together representatives of the Presidential Administration, government bodies as well as leading financial and baking structures,
 
At the onset of the meeting President Tokayev emphasized that this is the first time the meeting is held in such format. In his words, there are a wide range of pressing issues in the financial sector that needs to be addressed.
 
The Head of State admitted that last year and a half were tough for the domestic financial sector which faced certain difficulties. In these conditions it is of paramount importance to ensure stability in economy and financial sector through implementation of a comprehensive set of crisis response measures.
 
Having heard the proposals of the participants of the meeting on further development of the financial sector, the President set a number of specific tasks.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read