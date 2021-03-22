Head of State OKs amendments to law on court system

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the amendments to the Constitutional Law "On amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On court system and the status of judges in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the presidential press office said on Saturday.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.