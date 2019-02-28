Head of State received credentials from Foreign Ambassadors

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received credentials from the newly appointed foreign Ambassadors to the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Head of State congratulated the Ambassadors on the official beginning of their diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan.





In 27 years of independence, we managed to establish a modern state with a dynamically developing economy, with a special focus on keeping the peace, public harmony, people's well-being. Large-scale programmes and reforms are underway to pave our way towards the top 30 states. Dear Ambassadors, we are well aware of sanctions, trade wars around the globe. Without mutual trust, there are no productive anti-crisis actions. I already talked about it," said the Head of State to the Ambassadors, and mentioned the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana.





Credentials were handed over by Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mr. Mohammad Farhad Azimi, the Kyrgyz Republic - Jeenbek Kulubayev, of the Republic of Lithuania - Gintaras Vaiciulis, the Islamic Republic of Iran - Majid Samadzade Saber, the Republic of Armenia - Gagik Kimovich Ghalachyan.









