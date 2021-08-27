Head of State receives acting Agriculture Minister

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received acting Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.

President Tokayev heard a report of the acting minister regarding current state of the country’s agro-industrial complex and measures aimed at its sustainable development.

Acting Minister Karashukeyev informed the President of the tasks the ministry faces to develop crop farming, digitalization and introduction of technologies of precision farming and more.

He also reported on the plans to develop cattle breeding, the use of space monitoring and remote sensing in order to control the species composition of crops and plants in fields and pastures, reforms in veterinary service, agrarian science, and the system of agricultural personnel training.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructions aimed at the development of production of ready-made processed products, timely harvesting campaign as well as the preparations for the winter period.













