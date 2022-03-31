Head of State receives Commissioner for Human Rights Yelvira Azimova

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Commissioner for Human Rights Yelvira Azimova, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.





During the meeting, Tokayev was presented with the outcomes of the work of the Commissioner for Human Rights for 2021 as well as the measures being taken to provide support to restore the rights of citizens.





Azimova reported the Head of State on the issues of protection of human rights in the pre-trial phase, including with regard to the January events. The President was presented with the proposals to improve the legislation on the activity of law enforcement bodies, protection of human rights during emergencies, and expansion of the mandate of juries.





In the context of the initiatives of the President on providing the Commissioner for Human Rights the right to appeal to the Constitutional Court, Azimova informed about the recommendations of the Venice Commission of the European Council. Such an initiative was announced by the President in his latest Address to the people of Kazakhstan.





Azimova also presented the proposals on the second package of measures in the field of human rights being developed.





Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of instructions aimed at ensuring effective protection of the rights of citizens. The President noted the importance of close interaction with the Prosecutor-General's Office and increasing awareness of the people on the results of the investigations [on the January events].