Система Orphus

Head of State receives Defense Minister

02.11.2021, 17:53 5887
President - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of the Minister of Defense Murat Bektanov on the main results of activity of the Armed Forces since the beginning of this year, the president's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
President Tokayev was briefed on the completion of work on the underlying documents in terms of ensuring the military security of the state and further military construction until 2030.
 
In addition, the Head of State was reported on the development and approval of the national project "Safe country" which will allow to solve problems related to the purchase of foreign weapons and equipment, development of domestic samples of weapons, improvement of infrastructure, digitalization of the Armed Forces. According to Minister Bektanov, the ultimate goal of the national project is to ensure security of the citizens and the state.
 
The Minister of Defense also informed the President on the measures taken to ensure safe storage of weapons and ammunition, readiness of the Armed Forces to respond to modern challenges and threats, implementation of the Nationwide Plan on realization of the President’s state-of-the-nation address and more.
 
In conclusion, President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions aimed at further enhancement of the country’s defense capacity.
 
Source: Kazinform
 

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

President Tokayev receives Kazakh Financing Monitoring Committee Chairman

02.11.2021, 17:16 5266
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Kazakh Financial Monitoring Committee Zhanat Elimanov who made a report on Kazakhstan’s preparations for the second round of mutual assessment on compliance with the FATF standards, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Committee briefed the President on the results of the national assessment of risks and the progress in the Parliament’s consideration of the draft law which will allow to implement the key FATF recommendations in the national legislation.

President Tokayev positively assessed the work in the area of combating illegal money laundering and terrorist financing. He especially commended the measures taken to improve Kazakhstan’s ranking in the Basel AML Index.

Zhanat Elimanov also informed the Head of State of what had been done in the country to fight the shadow economy as well as to liquidate the financial pyramids.

The Kazakh President instructed to step up efforts in that respect in association with law-enforcement agencies and other bodies concerned.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan ratified protocol on protection of Caspian Sea from pollution by land-based sources

02.11.2021, 11:14 5590
Kazakhstan ratified protocol on protection of Caspian Sea from pollution by land-based sources
Kazakhstan has ratified the protocol for the protection of the Caspian Sea from pollution by land-based sources, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.
 

The head of state signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the protocol on the protection of the Caspian Sea from pollution by land sources and as a result of activities carried out on land to the framework convention for the protection of the marine environment of the Caspian Sea," the message says.

 
On October 23, Kazakhstan ratified the protocol on the biodiversity of the Caspian Sea.

Source: KazTAG


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev meets with Energy Minister

29.10.2021, 19:57 156088
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the president's press service said on Friday.

During the meeting, the Head of State pointed to the importance of avoiding the current situation in the internal market of fuel and lubricants and criticized the work of the Ministry responsible for the sharp decline in fuel reserves in the country. The President stressed the importance of sustainable supply of electricity to the industry and people as well as creating additional generating capacity.

The energy minister reported on the immediate measures adopted to address the shortage. So, the repair works at the Atyrau oil refinery have been postponed to 2022. In addition, the talks with the Energy Ministry of Russia took place which resulted in the import of around 1550 thousand tons of diesel fuel from the neighboring country. According to Mirzagaliyev, the situation is getting more stable.

The energy minister also presented Tokayev the forecast balance in development of electricity sector of Kazakhstan until 2035. It is expected that consumption of electricity will rise each year, therefore it is planned to step up electricity generation through renewable energy resources as well as gas and hydro power stations.

In addition, the Kazakh Head of State was familiarized with the measures to control the field of digital mining against the subjects without registration. The minister said that so-called shadow miners consume around up to 1,200MW of electricity and the work on their detection is ongoing.

The President instructed the Government to step up the work, attracting other competent bodies if necessary. Tokayev also instructed to ensure fast legal regulation of mining, stressing that so-called white miners carry on with their activity without additional restrictions.

The President noted that Kazakhstan has considerable resources to supply its domestic market with quality fuel and lubricants and sustainable electricity supply. The President instructed the minister to take all measures necessary to address the tasks set.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read