Head of State receives Senate Speaker

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev, the Akorda’s press service reports.





During the meeting, the President and the Senate Speaker discussed the issues of preparation for the new session of the Parliament. The Head of State was also briefed on the main results of activity of the upper chamber during the previous session.













