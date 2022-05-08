Система Orphus

Head of State reprimands Ambassador Kairat Lama Sharif

06.05.2022, 11:12 5216
Head of State reprimands Ambassador Kairat Lama Sharif
Images | Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, gave a reprimand to Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reads.
 
The President reprimanded Kairat Lama Sharif for non-compliance with the requirements of Point 9, the Code of Ethics for Civil Servants of Kazakhstan.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakhstan, Russia hold consultations on cooperation in Asia

05.05.2022, 15:50 5436
Kazakhstan, Russia hold consultations on cooperation in Asia
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakhstan and Russia held ministerial consultations on cooperation within multilateral frameworks in Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. Kazakh delegation was headed by the Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev, Russian delegation was led by Director of the Department of Asia-Pacific Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexey Ovchinnikov. The agenda of the consultations included issues of cooperation between the two countries within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). In particular, a thorough exchange of opinions on the further development of the CICA and its transformation into an international organization, the substantive content of the 6th CICA Summit and the adoption of the outcome document took place. The parties discussed the implementation of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures and strengthening practical cooperation, including within the framework of Business and Youth Councils, Think Tank Forum, etc. They also touched upon the issues of interaction within the Asia-Europe Forum, Asia Cooperation Dialogue, etc. The parties confirmed their intention to further expand cooperation within Asian multilateral frameworks in order to strengthen peace, trust and stability in the region on the eve of the 6th CICA Summit to be held in October 2022 in Nur-Sultan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Cultural heritage of Kazakhstan discussed at Internal Forum in Ethiopia

05.05.2022, 14:40 5396
Cultural heritage of Kazakhstan discussed at Internal Forum in Ethiopia
Images | Department of Internal Affairs of Akmola region
The Embassy of Kazakhstan together with the UNESCO Office in Ethiopia, and the Ethiopian National Commission for UNESCO, organized a forum on the theme "Cultural heritage for sustainable development", Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry. T
 
he event was held at the Ethnographic Museum of Addis Ababa University and was timed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's membership in UNESCO, the anniversaries of famous cultural figures of Kazakhstan Akhmet Baitursynov, Roza Baglanova, Mukhtar Auezov. 
 
The Forum was attended by State Minister of Culture and Tourism of Ethiopia Seleshi Girma, Secretary General of the National Commission of Ethiopia at UNESCO Bezavit Girma, Director of the UNESCO Office in Ethiopia Yumiko Yokozeki, ambassadors of foreign states, representatives of analytical and educational institutions of Ethiopia, students of Addis Ababa University.
 
 In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov acquainted the forum participants with the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan, the main results of the implementation of the State Program "Rukhani Zhangyru", partnership programs of Kazakhstan with UNESCO for the preservation and strengthening of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.
 
 Within the framework of the Forum, a photo exhibition was organized about the life and creative heritage of outstanding Kazakh figures of culture and art A. Baitursynov, R. Baglanova, M. Auezov, told about their contribution to the development of culture and art of Kazakhstan. The forum participants warmly spoke about the cultural performances performed by the embassy staff on the national instrument dombra and about Kazakh folk dances. 
 
During the Forum, participants discussed the contribution of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia, UN and UNESCO programs, funds, as well as regional organizations to the preservation and development of cultural heritage, strengthening intercultural and interreligious dialogue, promoting respect for cultural diversity, mutual understanding at the national, regional and global levels. 
 
State Minister Girma noted that Kazakhstan makes a great contribution to the UN. According to him, "today Kazakhstan, promoting various global platforms, celebrates its 30th anniversary of membership in UNESCO. This once again shows how Kazakhstan pays attention to the preservation of its cultural heritage. We appreciate how Kazakhstan fulfils its obligations to preserve cultural heritage, and we have a lot to learn from Kazakhstan".
 
 An expert in the field of preservation of urban and architectural heritage, Professor Fazil Georgis noted how much Kazakhstan has done for the rapprochement of cultures, for intercultural and interreligious dialogue. "It was a big surprise for me to learn that you are hosting a Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and a big event will be held in Kazakhstan this year. I am very happy because at present the world most needs a dialogue between cultures and religions. And I was also impressed by how Kazakhstan promotes its intangible heritage. I dream of visiting your beautiful country with magnificent canyons and lakes in the future. Kazakhstan is a country of great writers, musicians and politicians. Ethiopians should know more about Kazakhstan", - Professor Georgis said. 
 
At the end of the seminar, the participants confirmed the extremely important role of preserving and developing cultural heritage for the socio-economic development of countries and regions, achieving the SDGs, and ensuring a more stable and secure world. The forum was held in the final year of the UN International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures, the author of which in 2012 was Kazakhstan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Hungary to ramp up oil purchases from Kazakhstan

03.05.2022, 13:10 12841
Hungary to ramp up oil purchases from Kazakhstan
Images | depositphotos
"Hungary buys 16% of its oil from Kazakhstan," Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.
 
The Foreign Minister noted that 65% of the country’s oil arrives from Russia as it is the only way to deliver energy supplies. "It is difficult to build an oil pipeline; it is very expensive and time-consuming. To this end, 65% of oil the country’s oil come through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline which is 20,000 tons a year," the visiting Minister told a briefing at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
He added that the country ramped up oil supplies from Kazakhstan. 16% of oil comes to Hungary from Kazakhstan through Russia via a combined oil pipeline. Sanctions impact this opportunity as well.
 
The FM stressed that this matter is being considered to the utmost degree in the country’s national interests. He resumed that the key is to guarantee the energy supplies of Hungary.

Sourse: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Head of State holds telephone conversation with Russian President

29.04.2022, 15:40 24461
Head of State holds telephone conversation with Russian President
Images | Akorda
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 
 
The presidents substantively discussed the current state of development of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in trade and economic area. 
 
The two leaders decided to instruct the governments of the two countries to focus on addressing issues that require prompt solutions. 
 
President Tokayev thanked President Putin for the invitation to take part in the anniversary meeting of the heads of states parties to the Collective Security Treaty in mid–May in Moscow.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan’s investment regime in new global geopolitical conditions discussed in London

28.04.2022, 14:35 27161
Kazakhstan’s investment regime in new global geopolitical conditions discussed in London
Images | Kazinform
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK and Armstrong Teasdale law firm co-hosted a conference for investors titled "Kazakhstan’s Investment Regime: Navigating Change and Identifying Opportunities," Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The event aimed to inform the UK businesses about the country’s large-scale political reforms, new economic policy and priorities of building a New Kazakhstan with a focus on creating a more favourable investment climate.
 
 Ambassador of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov and Partner of Armstrong Teasdale Daniel O’Connell delivered welcoming speeches at the conference. 
 
The Kazakh diplomat noted Kazakhstan’s growing investment attractiveness, which is evidenced by the 37 percent increase in the inflow of foreign direct investment into the economy in 2021. 
 
Ambassador Idrissov briefed the audience on the progress of Kazakhstan’s economic modernisation, investment strategy, as well as new prospects for investment and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK. 
 
According to him, a real boost to the growth of new investments from the UK to Kazakhstan is the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which operates based on English common law, as well as the robust work of arbitration institutions consisting mainly of renowned British judges.
 
 AIFC Chief Investment Officer James Martin spoke about the new investment prospects in Kazakhstan after the January events and in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In his words, the turbulent processes in the region "have not caused the resetting of the clock, they’ve merely accelerated the things that were already in plan." He stressed that the country is an island of investment and economic stability, as illustrated by the massive transfer of businesses to Kazakhstan from neighbouring countries.
 
 According to Martin, the AIFC occupies a special place in Kazakhstan’s investment architecture as it offers high-quality business support services for potential and existing investors.
 
 Conference speakers also included Aida Sitdikova, Director for Energy and Natural Resources in Eurasia at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Aiman Mukanova, Executive Director and Head of Central Asia of MUFG Bank, Rashid Gaisin, Partner of Armstrong Teasdale, and Assel Suankulova, Deputy Director of the Investment Promotion and Marketing Department of Kazakh Invest.
 
 Kazakh Invest representative highlighted the intensification of foreign businesses’ investment activity in Kazakhstan and stressed that Kazakh authorities are doing everything possible to further improve the business climate in the country. 
 
According to Suankulova, Kazakhstan’s "centre – regions – embassies" three-tier system of investment promotion and assisting foreign companies in entering the Kazakh market has proved its efficiency in practice. 
 
In addition, the Kazakh Invest representative spoke about the special role of new green technologies hold in Kazakhstan’s investment portfolio, which brings the country to the forefront of nations decarbonising their economies.
 
 Sitdikova stressed in her speech that the energy transition and decarbonisation is a necessary condition for increasing the competitiveness of the Kazakh economy. 
 
In her opinion, the development of a green economy will soon become the main source of foreign direct investment, therefore, gradual turning away from energy sources with high carbon footprint is the key to Kazakhstan’s positive investment image projected into the future.
 
 The conference was moderated by the founder of Fintech Ireland and Fintech UK and Consultant at Armstrong Teasdale Peter Oakes.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan’s new political and economic course discussed in London

27.04.2022, 09:20 29571
A delegation led by the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov arrived in London to discuss the political and economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan and prospects for bilateral cooperation.
 
Mr Suleimenov met with the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan Baroness Emma Nicholson to speak about the pillars of building a New Kazakhstan outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State-of-the-Nation Address on 16 March. He also briefed the British side about Kazakhstan’s de-oligopolisation policy and new investment opportunities for UK businesses, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads. 
 

Despite the challenging events unfolding in the post-Soviet space, we are confidently moving towards building a New Kazakhstan. The transformations taking place in our country are aimed at continuing the deep democratisation and ensuring the prosperity of Kazakhstan’s society," Mr Suleimenov stressed.

 
In addition, the delegation’s visit to London included meetings with the former Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Lord Francis Maude, as well as prominent UK business executives, including the CEO of London Stock Exchange Group Julia Hoggett, Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Ryad Yousuf, Chairman of British Expertise International Peter O’Kane, Founding Partner of Bluewater Tom Sikorski, President of Independent Power Corporation Peter Earl, Director for Global Emerging Markets of BlackRock Chris Colunga, Senior Adviser on International Relations of Shell Jack Fulford, Chief Adviser of Rio Tinto Rob Macaire, and Director for Investments of United Green Amin Ajami. The meetings focused on Kazakhstan’s new economic course, quasi-public sector privatisation plans of the Kazakh government, measures to increase the country’s investment attractiveness, the role of the Astana International Financial Centre, as well as measures taken to minimise the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions for the Kazakh economy.
 
The expanded meeting of the Kazakh delegation with representatives of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office discussed the key issues of bilateral cooperation and confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further developing the strategic partnership with the United Kingdom.
 
Sourse:KAZINFORM
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President Tokayev invited Emmanuel Macron to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

25.04.2022, 11:30 34636
President Tokayev invited Emmanuel Macron to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
Images | Kazinform
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, sent a congratulatory telegram to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as the President of France, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
In his message, the Head of State noted that Emmanuel Macron’s convincing victory in the elections is an evidence of the people’s trust and appreciation of his tireless work aimed at protecting national interests and ensuring the prosperity of France. Kazakhstan’s leader affirmed his readiness to make joint efforts in order to give a new impetus to the strategic partnership based on mutual support and traditional friendship between the two countries. "In this regard, in order to discuss the ways to strengthening the multifaceted Kazakh-French cooperation in various areas, I invite you to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at your convenience," the President stated. President Tokayev wished President Macron inexhaustible energy and success in his responsible mission, and happiness and prosperity to the friendly French people.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan and Oman celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations Kazakhstan and Oman celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

22.04.2022, 15:20 43366
Kazakhstan and Oman celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations Kazakhstan and Oman celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Images | Kazinform
A roundtable, dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, was held in Muscat.
 
The event was attended by Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthy, Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman, and representatives of the diplomatic corps, business circles and the Omani media. At the event, participants discussed the history of relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, including the Sultanate’s support in the early years of Kazakhstan's independence, and exchanged views on the potential of current and future bilateral relations, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
In his congratulatory speech, the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations collaboration between our countries has been developing in the spirit of brotherhood and mutually beneficial cooperation. He wishes that the ties between the two countries would last forever, noting that the Omani Foreign Ministry supports the active development of bilateral relations, as evidenced by the recent introduction of a 14-day visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. The event aroused great interest among the participants, who spoke warmly about the strong relations between the two countries.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read