Head of state signed number of laws

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a number of draft laws, Akorda reports.





The head of state signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On making amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of gas and gas supply" aimed at improvement of legislation in the field of gas and gas supply.





In addition, the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On making amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of venture financing" was signed by Nursultan Nazarbayev. The law goals improving the mechanisms for financing the market for new technologies.





Besides, the head of state has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on the establishment of the FAO liaison and partnership office in the Republic of Kazakhstan.





All texts are published in the press.









