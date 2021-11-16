Система Orphus

Head of State signs amended law on public procurement

15.11.2021, 16:24 14959
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of public procurement, procurement by subsoil users as well as subjects of natural monopolies, communications, automobile transport, defense and financing of science", the president's press service said in a statement on Monday.
 
The text of the law is to be published in the press.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
President extends congratulations on National Currency Day

15.11.2021, 17:04 14959
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to financiers on their professional holiday.
 
The President tweeted his congratulations on the occasion of the National Currency Day and the professional holiday of financiers.
 
In his tweet, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that tenge had become a symbol of Kazakhstan’s independence and a key factor of its economic growth.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
New Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture named

10.11.2021, 12:42 109378
Baglan Begbauov has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the government said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
Born in 1983 in the city of Turkestan, Baglan Begbauov graduated from the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University and the Narikbayev KAZGUU University.
 
He started his professional career as a software specialist. Between 2008 and 2016 he held various posts at National Information Technologies JSC. In 2017 he was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Committee for Legal Statistics and Special Accounts of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
He also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of National Information Technologies JSC between January and February 2021.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
President to take part in Turkic Council summit on November 11-12 in Istanbul

09.11.2021, 17:18 128008
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Istanbul on November 11-12 to participate in the 8th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, his spokesman Berik Uali wrote on Facebook account.
 
The Summit is set to discuss prospects for strengthening of multifaceted interaction within the Turkic Council focusing on the development of trade, digitalization, green technology, and other urgent areas.
 
It is expected that the Kazakh Head of State will hold number of bilateral meetings.
 
Source: Kazinform
 

 
