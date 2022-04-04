Система Orphus

Head of State Tokayev receives NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev

01.04.2022, 22:33 7006
Head of State Tokayev receives NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - During the meeting, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the main results of the activity of the Committee in the first quarter of the current year as well as the tasks for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 

Yermek Sagimbayev reported on the investigation of the criminal cases, including those involving the former leadership of the National Security Committee. 

Thanks to the measures taken by the Committee, 1,769 weapons, 273 grenades, and 49,303 pieces of ammunition, including those stolen during the January events, were removed from illegal circulation. 

As part of the fight against drug trafficking, the activity of six drug laboratories was stopped, and 10 international and 11 regional drug conduits were eliminated. 404.5kg of different types of drugs and over two tons of precursors were seized. 

2,225 offenders were detained in state border safeguarding.

Illegal movement of over 500mln tenge, consumer goods worth 1.3bn tenge, and oil and lubricants to the cost of 25mln tenge was prevented. 

A stop was put to the activity of 57 violators of the regime of territorial waters, as well as 98.7km of poaching fishing tackles were removed. Damages averted amounted to over 500mln tenge. 

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions aimed at improving the activity of the National Security Committee's agencies.


 
Kazakhstan ratifies agr't on personal data exchange

01.04.2022, 17:30 6991
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on mutual legal assistance on administrative issues in the sphere of exchange of personal data", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
 
Head of State receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov

31.03.2022, 17:10 13486
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the activity of the lower chamber of Parliament on the legislative provision of the provisions of the state-of-the-nation address "New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization," Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
According to the information presented to the Head of State, the Majilis has dealt with 96 draft laws, of which 53 were approved and sent to the Senate, since the beginning of the second session.
 
The Majilis Speaker also told about the new formats of work of the lower chamber of Parliament, with deputies giving priority to the openness to its work, greater parliamentary culture and interaction with citizens. Parliamentary hearings and other events on the most pressing social problems will be held more frequently.
 
New mechanisms for working on citizens' requests, including on issues raised during the deputies' visits to the regions, will be introduced in the Majilis. Deputies are to hold regular meetings with voters on site.
 
Tokayev held meeting on financial and economic issues

30.03.2022, 17:39 18326
Tokayev held meeting on financial and economic issues
Images | Akorda
A working meeting on the most pressing issues of the financial and economic agenda chaired by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held at the Akorda residence, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The head of state noted that geopolitical uncertainty is putting serious pressure on our economy, in connection with which state bodies should work smoothly and efficiently.
 

The situation is changing very quickly. In such conditions, it is important to work out your steps in detail, to clearly and quickly assess all risks and opportunities. Decisions must be balanced and made without delay and bureaucratic delays," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

 
During the meeting, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov reported on the current state and forecasts for the development of the economy. Chairman of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov reported on the ongoing monetary policy. Information on the updated parameters of the republican budget for 2022 was presented by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev.
 
The participants of the event discussed issues of optimizing budget expenditures, preparing for the spring sowing campaign, developing export policy and attracting investments, improving transport logistics, as well as implementing the Program to increase incomes of the population.
 
As a result of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions to the Government and the Presidential Administration on the issues of the country's socio-economic development.
 
Kazakhstan appoints Ambassadors to Slovakia, Croatia, Moldova

30.03.2022, 13:13 18326
The Head of State decreed to appoint Tolezhan Barlybayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Slovakia relieving him of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro concurrently, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Head of State decreed to appoint Altai Abibullayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia and Almat Aidarbekov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova.
 
Head of State signs order on working group to elaborate proposals on introducing changes to Kazakh Constitution

29.03.2022, 21:35 18331
Head of State signs order on working group to elaborate proposals on introducing changes to Kazakh Constitution
Images | Akorda
Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an order on a working group to elaborate proposals on introducing changes and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
1. In order to elaborate proposals on introducing changes and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at implementing the Address of the Head of State to the people of Kazakhstan of March 16, 2022 "New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization", create a working group with the composition according to annex to the order.
 
2. The working group shall develop proposals in a month.
 
Tokayev holds meeting on state-of-the-nation address' implementation

29.03.2022, 18:38 18331
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on the issues of the implementation of his state-of-the-nation address, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
Attending the meeting were the Kazakh PM, Majilis Chairman, Secretary of State, Head of the President's Administration and his deputies, as well as the Chairman of the Central Election Commission.
 
The Kazakh Head of State heard the proposals of the meeting's participants and gave a number of instructions aimed at effective implementation of the national action plan to realize the March address to the people of Kazakhstan.
 
Notably, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on measures to implement the Address of the Head of State to the people of Kazakhstan of March 16, 2022 "New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization".
 
Berik Uali named Chairman of Khabar News Agency

29.03.2022, 11:30 18331
Berik Uali named Chairman of Khabar News Agency
Images | Akorda
Berik Uali, former Press Secretary of the Kazakhstan President, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of "Khabar" News Agency JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the news agency’s press service.
 
Born in 1977, Berik Uali graduated from the Zhurgenov Kazakh State Institute of Theater and Cinema. He also holds Master’s degrees from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Kazakh Humanitarian and Legal Innovative University.
 
Throughout his career, he worked for a number of Kazakhstani TV channels, namely Tan, NTK, 31 channel, Khabar and Qazaqstan. He also held several posts in the regional administration of South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions, as well as Nur Media LLP and the Ministry for Investment and Development. He was a counselor of the first deputy chairman of the Nur Otan Party.
 
In March 2019 he was named the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Marat Shaikhutdinov relieved of his post as First Deputy Secretary of Security Council of Kazkahstan

28.03.2022, 21:14 19441
Marat Shaikhutdinov relieved of his post as First Deputy Secretary of Security Council of Kazkahstan
Images | Akorda
Marat Shaikhutdinov was relieved of his post as the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
By order of the Head of State Marat Shaikhutdinov was relieved of the post as the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.
 
Marat Shaikhutdinov was born in 1959 in Akmola region. In 1982 he graduated from the Karaganda State University.
 
From 1984 to 1986 he worked as an instructor Yermentausk District Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan in Tselinograd region and Kirovsk District Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan in Karaganda city.
 
In 1986 and 1990 he was an instructor, head of the ideological department of the Karaganda City Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan.
 
Between 1990 and 1994 he served as a junior research fellow, head of the department, director of the Center under the Central Kazakhstan Office of the Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.
 
In 1994 and 1997 he was President of the agroindustrial complex Sary-Arka in the city of Akmola.
 
Between 1998 and 2000 he was President of the closed joint-stock company Miras in Astana.
 
From 2000 to 2005 he served as Director of the Kazakh-Russian University.
 
In 2005 and 2006 he was a head inspector of the Secretariat of the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.
 
Between 2006 and 2007 he was Deputy Head of the Internal Policy Center of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.
 
In 2007 and 2009 he was Director of the Institute of World Economy and Politics under the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan.
 
In 2009 he joined the Committee of Foreign Political Analysis and Forecasting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
 
Between 2009 and 2015 he was Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.
 
In June 2015 he was appointed as First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.
 
