Head of State visits CLAAS works in N Kazakhstan

As part of his working trip to North Kazakhstan the Head of State visited the CLAAS works to survey agricultural machinery assembled there and further plans for production development, the Akorda press service reports.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also met with foreign investors who realize a set of projects in the region.





Nils Reutsch, Regional Director for Eastern Europe and of the CLAAS CIS, put forward plans on implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan.





YDA Holding CEO Arslan Hussein told the President about construction of a 650-bed modern hospital in Petropavlovsk built up to JCI international standards.













