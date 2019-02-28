Head of Traffic Police of Almaty recommended for dismissal

Almaty. July 18. Kazakhstan Today - Head of Traffic Police of Almaty, Arman Sarbasov on the results of an extraordinary assessment is recommended for dismissal, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"We recommend the dismissal of head of the Traffic Police Department of Internal Affairs of Almaty, the deputy chief of the Ministry of Interior training center for personnel and educational work," deputy head of press service of the Ministry of Interior Bakit Umirseitov announced today at a briefing on the outcome of personnel appraisal.



According to him, 4 of 330 officers in Almaty are recommended for superior position, 240 officers correspond to the positions held, 48 officers are recommended for resignation, 5-for dismissal. At the same time Deputy Chief of the MI training center (Almaty), Head of Criminal Police Department, the regiment's commanding officer of Patrol police, Head of the Narcotics and his deputy are recommended for down-grading.



Head of the Department of Law Institute of the Almaty Police Academy, two deputy chiefs of the Almaty Military Investigation Department of the Ministry of Interior are recommended for transfer to another service, Umirseitov said.



In addition, he informed that in Karaganda oblast 9 people are recommended for higher positions, 149 officers correspond to the positions held, 33 officers are recommended for resignation, 22 - to dismissal.



"We recommend to down-grade Deputy Head of Counter Narcotics, Deputy Head of the Specialized Security Services of Zhezkazgan, Head of Internal Affairs of Abay rayon. Deputy Chief of Internal Affairs of Karaganda is recommended for transfer to another service, Deputy Head of the Immigration Police, Head of the Department of Karaganda Police Academy are recommended for dismissal," he said.



In Akmola oblast 5 people are recommended for higher positions, 65 officers correspond to the positions held, 16 officers are recommended for resignation, 6 - for dismissal, including the Chief of the Operations Forensic Department, Deputy Chief of Traffic Police. Head of the registration and examination of Traffic Police is recommended for transfer to another service. Head of Correctional system of the Department and his two Deputies, Deputy Chief of Police of Stepnogorsk are recommended for down-grading in the positions, Umirseitov said.



According to him, in the Almaty oblast 2 of 116 examined officers are recommended to higher positions, 33 officers are recommended for resignation, 28 - for dismissal from the police. Heads of the Department for combating organized crime, Department for combating extremism, Administrative Police, Deputy Heads of Traffic Police Departments and Departments of Staff work, the District Chief of Police Department of Kerbulak rayon, Deputy Head of the Specialized Security Service of the Almaty oblast, the Deputy Chief of the Military and Investigation Department of the Interior Ministry of Taldykorgan are recommended for down-grading. Chiefs of Department of Staff work, Interior Ministry Department's Security Service of Almaty oblast, Specialized Security Service of the Almaty oblast, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police of Department of Internal Affairs are recommended for dismissal.



"According to the Department of the Interior on transport 2 of 39 officers are recommended for higher positions, six are recommended for resignation, three of them - for dismissal. Chief of Department for Combating Extremism is recommended for down-grading, Head of the Organization of professional and psychological training is recommended for transfer to another service, as well as a number of operational units officers. Head of the 2nd Special Administration is recommended for dismissal," Umirseitov concluded.



