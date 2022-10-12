Система Orphus

Heads of 11 countries to participate in 6th CICA Summit

10.10.2022, 17:35 9961
Presidents of 11 countries are to take part in the CICA Summit to take place on October 12-13 in the city of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The country is to host a number of high-level events throughout this week.
 
According to the Kazakh foreign ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, 11 heads of state, Vietnamese vice president, Chinese deputy chairman, and five ministers are to come to the Kazakh capital for the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to take place on October 12-13.
 
The Presidents of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Tajikistan, Russia, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan are expected to arrive in Astana, the spokesperson explained.
 

Tokayev welcomes Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

11.10.2022, 19:47 1056
Tokayev welcomes Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Images | t.me/bort_01
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the airport in Astana, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
As part of the visit, high-level bilateral talks and signing of a number of key documents are expected tomorrow. The Qatari Emir is also to join the 6th CICA Summit on October 13.
 

Kazakh Senate Speaker, UK Ambassador meet

11.10.2022, 16:44 1136
Kazakh Senate Speaker, UK Ambassador meet
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Kazakh Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with British Ambassador Katherine Jane Leach, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh upper chamber of parliament.
 
While the meeting, the Senate Speaker thanked the UK for the support for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions attended by several bishops of the Anglican Church.
 
During the meeting, the Senate Chairman pointed out that over 30 years of diplomatic relations Kazakhstan and Great Britain have successfully realized joint projects and bilateral cooperation programs in different areas.
 

We take interest in intensifying and deepening our parliamentary cooperation," said Ashimbayev.

 
The Speaker informed the British ambassador about the political and social and economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the Head of State. He spoke in detail about the democratization of the political system of the country and new initiatives announced in the President’s address, noting the strategic nature of the ongoing changes.
 
Kathy Leach, in her turn, noted the importance of the ongoing reforms and highlighted the Kazakh President’s systemic approach to their realization. She also expressed profound interest in expanding ties with the Kazakh Senate on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation.
 

Kazakhstan to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

11.10.2022, 13:22 1231
Kazakhstan to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

The employees of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine will be evacuated in coming days," official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Embassy Aibek Smadiyarov said.

 
Earlier the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine urged the nationals of Kazakhstan to leave the country.
 
The Foreign Ministry verifies information on how many citizens of Kazakhstan are staying in Ukraine now.
 

The Embassy continues its work. The point at issue is the evacuation of the embassy staff not the closing down of the embassy. This issue will be solved over the next few days," he said.

 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh FM to visit Istanbul and Dushanbe

11.10.2022, 10:31 2136
Kazakh FM to visit Istanbul and Dushanbe
Images | gov.kz

Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi will participate in a meeting of the Organization of Turkic Countries in Istanbul and an international conference in Dushanbe," an official representative of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing.

 

On October 17 this year, Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi will take part in the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic Countries. Those attending will discuss preparations for the Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic Countries slated for this November in Samarkand and finalize draft documents to be signed there, " he briefed the reporters.

 

The FM will also attend the International High-Level Conference on "International and Regional Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism and Prevent the Movement of Terrorists". The head of the Kazakh delegation, Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi will take the floor at the official opening ceremony," he resumed.

 
The goal of the conference is to foster cooperation in ensuring the security of borders, and preventing the movement of terrorists and terrorist groups.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

CIS FMs to convene in Kazakh capital

11.10.2022, 09:25 2211

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states will take place on October 12 in Astana," an official representative of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, said.

 

The regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states will be held traditionally on the eve of the Summit of the CIS Heads of State under the chairmanship of Deputy PM –Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi. Those gathered are expected to debate regional and international agenda, deepening cooperation between foreign ministries," he told a briefing.

 
As earlier reported, the Summit of the CIS Heads of State will take place on October 14 in Astana.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh President, Qatari Emir to hold meeting

10.10.2022, 20:23 10606
Kazakh President, Qatari Emir to hold meeting
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are to meet as part of the latter’s visit to Kazakhstan on October 12, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
During the meeting, the two are expected to exchange views on the current regional and international issues, discuss prospects of bilateral investment and trade and economic cooperation.
 
As part of the visit, an investment forum with the participation of the two countries’ major companies is to take place.
 
The Qatari Emir is also to join the 6th CICA Summit.
 

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow to make his first visit to Kazakhstan

10.10.2022, 19:31 10701
President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan will visit the country on October 15, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow is to make his first visit to Kazakhstan on October 15. The visit, which is to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, is aimed at enhancing political, trade and economic, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian as well as Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership.
 
The sides are expected to discuss a wide range of issues as well as the ongoing issues of regional and international agenda.
 
A number of bilateral documents are said to be signed following the visit.
 

Head of State signs law regarding EEC’s staffing

10.10.2022, 18:47 10801
Head of State signs law regarding EEC’s staffing
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Protocol amending the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, in terms of clarifying the mechanism of the Eurasian Economic Commission’s staffing, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 

