Health Ministry commented on Byurabekova's resignation

At the briefing in the CCS, the spokesman for the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov, commented on the resignation of Vice Minister of Health, Lyudmila Byurabekova.

Lyudmila Byurabekova left the post of Vice Minister of Health of her own free will in connection with transfer to another job. It is still unknown where she will work," Kodzhakhmetov said.

On September 23, 2020, by the government resolution, Lyudmila Byurabekova was relieved of her post. She held this position since April 2020, when Yelzhan Birtanov was the Minister.





