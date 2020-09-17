Higher Reforms Council set up under Kazakh President

The Higher Council for Reforms was established under the Kazakh President, the Akorda press service reports.

The President decreed to set up the Higher Council for the purpose of strategic planning of the country’s sustainable development and deepening of economic, social, political reforms.

The Presidential Administration is assigned to control over the execution of the decree.

The decree enters into force from the day of its signing.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, is the Chairman of the Council. Sir Suma Chakrabarti is the Deputy Chairman.

The members of the Council are Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, Head of the President’s Administration Yerlan Koshanov, National Bank Chairman Yerbolat Dossayev, Chairman of the Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency Kairat Kelimbetov, Chairwoman of the Financial Market Development and Regulation Agency Madina Abylkassymova, Assistant to the President-Secretary of the Security Council Asset Isekeshev, Deputy Head of the President’s Administration Timur Suleimenov, Chairman of the Presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.













