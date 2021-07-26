Historical direct elections of rural akims kick off across Kazakhstan

IMAGES | 7152.KZ

First-ever direct elections of rural akims have kicked off in Kazakhstan today, July 25.





The registration of candidates wrapped up at 18:00 pm local time on July 14, 2021. The pre-election campaign kicked off right after that and came to an end at 00:00 am on July 24, 2021.





Akims of 730 rural settlements will be elected directly within the framework of the ongoing elections. 2,297 candidates have been registered at 730 election districts, according to the data of the regional election commissions.





Of 2,297, 1,419 are self-nominated candidates, while 878 candidates have been nominated by six political parties registered with the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Of 2,297, 1,839 are male candidates and 458 are female candidates. The elections of rural akims will be held at 1,847 polling stations in 14 regions of Kazakhstan.





Recall that the Head of State signed the draft laws on the conduction of direct elections of rural akims on May 24, 2021.





Earlier this week President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the electorate to take active part in the elections which will be held on July 25.













