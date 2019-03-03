Hugo Chavez: US, allies want Libyan oil

Almaty. March 29. Kazakhstan Today - Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez on state TV on Saturday condemned the international coalition's military operations in Libya, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez has denounced the Western-led military operation on Libya, saying that the West's intervention is aimed at seizing the North African country's huge oil reserves, The Ecademy reported.



"They want to seize Libya's oil and they care nothing about the lives of the Libyan people," Chavez said on state TV on Saturday as a five-country coalition, including the United States, France, Britain, Canada and Italy, launched strikes on Libya aimed to cripple the country's ruler Muammar Gaddafi's air defenses.



"These are the men of war ... what irresponsibility. Behind this is the hand of the United States and its European allies, instead of taking the path that we have modestly proposed," he added, Reuters reported.



