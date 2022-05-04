Система Orphus

Hungary to ramp up oil purchases from Kazakhstan

03.05.2022, 13:10 1281
Images | depositphotos
"Hungary buys 16% of its oil from Kazakhstan," Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.
 
The Foreign Minister noted that 65% of the country’s oil arrives from Russia as it is the only way to deliver energy supplies. "It is difficult to build an oil pipeline; it is very expensive and time-consuming. To this end, 65% of oil the country’s oil come through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline which is 20,000 tons a year," the visiting Minister told a briefing at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
He added that the country ramped up oil supplies from Kazakhstan. 16% of oil comes to Hungary from Kazakhstan through Russia via a combined oil pipeline. Sanctions impact this opportunity as well.
 
The FM stressed that this matter is being considered to the utmost degree in the country’s national interests. He resumed that the key is to guarantee the energy supplies of Hungary.

Sourse: Kazinform
 
relevant news

Head of State holds telephone conversation with Russian President

29.04.2022, 15:40 12901
Images | Akorda
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 
 
The presidents substantively discussed the current state of development of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in trade and economic area. 
 
The two leaders decided to instruct the governments of the two countries to focus on addressing issues that require prompt solutions. 
 
President Tokayev thanked President Putin for the invitation to take part in the anniversary meeting of the heads of states parties to the Collective Security Treaty in mid–May in Moscow.
 
Kazakhstan’s investment regime in new global geopolitical conditions discussed in London

28.04.2022, 14:35 15601
Images | Kazinform
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK and Armstrong Teasdale law firm co-hosted a conference for investors titled "Kazakhstan’s Investment Regime: Navigating Change and Identifying Opportunities," Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The event aimed to inform the UK businesses about the country’s large-scale political reforms, new economic policy and priorities of building a New Kazakhstan with a focus on creating a more favourable investment climate.
 
 Ambassador of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov and Partner of Armstrong Teasdale Daniel O’Connell delivered welcoming speeches at the conference. 
 
The Kazakh diplomat noted Kazakhstan’s growing investment attractiveness, which is evidenced by the 37 percent increase in the inflow of foreign direct investment into the economy in 2021. 
 
Ambassador Idrissov briefed the audience on the progress of Kazakhstan’s economic modernisation, investment strategy, as well as new prospects for investment and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK. 
 
According to him, a real boost to the growth of new investments from the UK to Kazakhstan is the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which operates based on English common law, as well as the robust work of arbitration institutions consisting mainly of renowned British judges.
 
 AIFC Chief Investment Officer James Martin spoke about the new investment prospects in Kazakhstan after the January events and in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In his words, the turbulent processes in the region "have not caused the resetting of the clock, they’ve merely accelerated the things that were already in plan." He stressed that the country is an island of investment and economic stability, as illustrated by the massive transfer of businesses to Kazakhstan from neighbouring countries.
 
 According to Martin, the AIFC occupies a special place in Kazakhstan’s investment architecture as it offers high-quality business support services for potential and existing investors.
 
 Conference speakers also included Aida Sitdikova, Director for Energy and Natural Resources in Eurasia at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Aiman Mukanova, Executive Director and Head of Central Asia of MUFG Bank, Rashid Gaisin, Partner of Armstrong Teasdale, and Assel Suankulova, Deputy Director of the Investment Promotion and Marketing Department of Kazakh Invest.
 
 Kazakh Invest representative highlighted the intensification of foreign businesses’ investment activity in Kazakhstan and stressed that Kazakh authorities are doing everything possible to further improve the business climate in the country. 
 
According to Suankulova, Kazakhstan’s "centre – regions – embassies" three-tier system of investment promotion and assisting foreign companies in entering the Kazakh market has proved its efficiency in practice. 
 
In addition, the Kazakh Invest representative spoke about the special role of new green technologies hold in Kazakhstan’s investment portfolio, which brings the country to the forefront of nations decarbonising their economies.
 
 Sitdikova stressed in her speech that the energy transition and decarbonisation is a necessary condition for increasing the competitiveness of the Kazakh economy. 
 
In her opinion, the development of a green economy will soon become the main source of foreign direct investment, therefore, gradual turning away from energy sources with high carbon footprint is the key to Kazakhstan’s positive investment image projected into the future.
 
 The conference was moderated by the founder of Fintech Ireland and Fintech UK and Consultant at Armstrong Teasdale Peter Oakes.
 
Kazakhstan’s new political and economic course discussed in London

27.04.2022, 09:20 18011
A delegation led by the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov arrived in London to discuss the political and economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan and prospects for bilateral cooperation.
 
Mr Suleimenov met with the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan Baroness Emma Nicholson to speak about the pillars of building a New Kazakhstan outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State-of-the-Nation Address on 16 March. He also briefed the British side about Kazakhstan’s de-oligopolisation policy and new investment opportunities for UK businesses, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads. 
 

Despite the challenging events unfolding in the post-Soviet space, we are confidently moving towards building a New Kazakhstan. The transformations taking place in our country are aimed at continuing the deep democratisation and ensuring the prosperity of Kazakhstan’s society," Mr Suleimenov stressed.

 
In addition, the delegation’s visit to London included meetings with the former Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Lord Francis Maude, as well as prominent UK business executives, including the CEO of London Stock Exchange Group Julia Hoggett, Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Ryad Yousuf, Chairman of British Expertise International Peter O’Kane, Founding Partner of Bluewater Tom Sikorski, President of Independent Power Corporation Peter Earl, Director for Global Emerging Markets of BlackRock Chris Colunga, Senior Adviser on International Relations of Shell Jack Fulford, Chief Adviser of Rio Tinto Rob Macaire, and Director for Investments of United Green Amin Ajami. The meetings focused on Kazakhstan’s new economic course, quasi-public sector privatisation plans of the Kazakh government, measures to increase the country’s investment attractiveness, the role of the Astana International Financial Centre, as well as measures taken to minimise the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions for the Kazakh economy.
 
The expanded meeting of the Kazakh delegation with representatives of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office discussed the key issues of bilateral cooperation and confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further developing the strategic partnership with the United Kingdom.
 
Sourse:KAZINFORM
 
President Tokayev invited Emmanuel Macron to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

25.04.2022, 11:30 23076
Images | Kazinform
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, sent a congratulatory telegram to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as the President of France, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
In his message, the Head of State noted that Emmanuel Macron’s convincing victory in the elections is an evidence of the people’s trust and appreciation of his tireless work aimed at protecting national interests and ensuring the prosperity of France. Kazakhstan’s leader affirmed his readiness to make joint efforts in order to give a new impetus to the strategic partnership based on mutual support and traditional friendship between the two countries. "In this regard, in order to discuss the ways to strengthening the multifaceted Kazakh-French cooperation in various areas, I invite you to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at your convenience," the President stated. President Tokayev wished President Macron inexhaustible energy and success in his responsible mission, and happiness and prosperity to the friendly French people.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
22.04.2022, 15:20 33501
Images | Kazinform
A roundtable, dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, was held in Muscat.
 
The event was attended by Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthy, Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman, and representatives of the diplomatic corps, business circles and the Omani media. At the event, participants discussed the history of relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, including the Sultanate’s support in the early years of Kazakhstan's independence, and exchanged views on the potential of current and future bilateral relations, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
In his congratulatory speech, the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations collaboration between our countries has been developing in the spirit of brotherhood and mutually beneficial cooperation. He wishes that the ties between the two countries would last forever, noting that the Omani Foreign Ministry supports the active development of bilateral relations, as evidenced by the recent introduction of a 14-day visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. The event aroused great interest among the participants, who spoke warmly about the strong relations between the two countries.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Arman Isetov appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand

21.04.2022, 14:30 35801
Images | gov.kz
By the decree of the Head of State, Isetov Arman Askarovich was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
By another decree of the President Esbulatova Raushan Kakimseitovna was relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concurrently.
 
Tokayev thanked governor of Omsk region for support of Kazakh diaspora

20.04.2022, 15:50 41641
Images | akorda.kz
The head of state met with the governor of the Omsk region of Russia Alexander Burkov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.
 
During the meeting, issues of mutually beneficial cooperation of the regions of Kazakhstan with the Omsk region in the spheres of trade, mechanical engineering, transport, agriculture were discussed.
 
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the productive interregional interaction has a positive effect on mutual trade indicators.
 

We pay great attention to the development of interregional cooperation, in which the Omsk region takes a special place. The turnover between the Omsk region and the Republic of Kazakhstan exceeded 380 million dollars. Kazakhstan is a partner number one for the Omsk region. What is important is the border area where the Kazakhs live, our compatriots," said the head of state.

 
The President called the Kazakh diaspora living in the Omsk region an important link and thanked Alexander Burkov for special attention and comprehensive support for our compatriots, their spiritual communications with a historical homeland.
 
In addition, the head of state said that Kazakhstanis are grateful to the administration and residents of the Omsk region for immortalization of memory of the great sons of the Kazakh people Shokan Valikhanov and Saken Seifullin.
 
In turn, the governor Alexander Burkov spoke about the readiness of the region to cooperate with Kazakhstan companies in such areas as an agro-industrial complex, food production, petro-chemistry and construction sector.
 
Kazakh President receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

19.04.2022, 13:50 45721
Images | Kazinform
The ceremony of presenting credential letters to the President of Kazakhstan by the newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of 10 states held at the Akorda presidential palace, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The credentials were presented by the Ambassadors of Cuba - Oscar Santana Leon (with residence in Nur-Sultan), Bangladesh - Kamrul Ahsan, the Dominican Republic - Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, Argentina - Eduardo Antonio Zuain, Peru - Juan Genaro Del Campo Rodriguez, Nigeria - Yakubu Santuraki Suleiman, Laos - Vilavan Yiaporher, Chad - Mahamoud Adam Bechir, Rwanda - Ntampaka Fidelis Mironko, Benin - Akambi Andre Okunlola Biau.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated foreign ambassadors on the official beginning of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and assured them of the full support and assistance of his Administration and Kazakhstan’s Government in fulfilling their noble duties in our country.
 
In his speech, the President stressed that the geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the world is the most consequential over the last three decades. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a serious test for our countries. At the same time, the growing tension in international relations has a negative impact on world development. In this regard, President Tokayev expressed hope for a swift and just resolution of the conflicts in accordance with the UN Charter.
 
The Head of State noted that multi-ethnic and multi-confessional Kazakhstan embarks on the next stage of its national development.
 

In proclaiming a new era of democratic transformation, we have launched an unprecedented decentralization of state power, enhancing checks and balances," Kazakhstan President said.

 
President Tokayev stressed that strengthening the confidence of foreign investors and trading partners in the Kazakh economy is an indisputable priority.
 

To this end, my Government will ensure the continued openness of national economy, sanctity of contracts, and relentless fight against corruption. All these reforms represent an inflection point for our people. We choose to accelerate rather than to stagnate," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

 
The President said that in order to build a truly competitive, democratic and social state, we do rely on developing the mutually beneficial and friendly relations with all countries across all continents.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State wished the diplomats success and conveyed warm greetings to the leaders of their countries. He also congratulated the ambassadors on the holy month of Ramadan, Easter and the Lao New Year.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
